Well, after a couple of weeks of featuring creepy, crawling creatures, a nice little bird was next on the list. A nice little blue bird to be exact.
However, circumstances have pressed me to write about a different nice little bird instead. A nice little red bird.
Normally, the vermilion flycatcher is a bird of the Southwest United States and Mexico, but one has been hanging around nearby for a couple of weeks now.
The bird, a male, was first reported July 11 at Longmire Lake, which lies between Stratford and Pauls Valley.
While it is surprising that one is visiting so close to the Ada area, it’s not a complete shock. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that tyrant flycatchers are prone to wander. There are records of vermilion flycatchers way out of their normal range.
I visited the lake Thursday and watched the bird for about an hour. He appeared quite healthy and had no trouble finding insects to eat.
It really wasn’t much trouble to get there, and, it was the shortest distance I have traveled to see a bird which has strayed far from its normal range.
I’ll never forget the first time I saw a vermilion flycatcher. It was many years ago near the Texas Coast in winter. On a gloomy, cloudy day, my son and I spotted a male in a leafless tree. It stood out like a Christmas ornament.
Appearance
Vermilion flycatchers are small for flycatchers. They are sparrow-sized at 5 to 5.5 inches in length.
Male vermilion flycatchers are, well, vermilion, for the most part. A brilliant scarlet red covers their bellies, breasts, necks and crests.
Their backs are a mixture of black, dark brown and dark gray. The dark coloring covers the wings and napes of the necks.
The dark coloring also extends from the napes to their beaks, forming a sort of domino mask (think Lone Ranger) which includes the lores, eyes, and ear patches (see related photo).
Females do not resemble males. They are brown and gray above with white breasts and pinkish-red bellies and undertail coverts, which are often streaked. Females also have a white stripe (eyebrow) above each eye.
Range
The vast majority of the vermilion flycatcher’s permanent range is in Mexico. It does however have a breeding range in southern portions of Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. There is also a small breeding area where New Mexico and the panhandles of Oklahoma and Texas meet. A healthy amount of vermilion flycatchers migrate and winter on land along the Gulf Coast.
Habitat and feeding
This bird refers open and semi-open areas where it eats mostly flying insects.
From what I’ve observed when these birds are feeding, they seem to prefer perching on tree branches about seven to 11 feet above ground. They then either fly out and hawk insects midair, or swoop to the ground to grab them up. Not much is known about the bird’s menu, but wasps and grasshoppers are on the list.
Odds and ends
• To see the bird in Garvin County, look for it around the picnic area and dock area at Longmire Lake. The lake is about 22 miles west of Ada on state Highway 19, then south on North County Road 3340. And please remember, it was there Thursday, I don’t know if it’s still there today, or how long it may stay.
• According to the Cornell Lab, the vermilion flycatcher’s genus name, pyrocephalus, literally translates to “fire-headed.”
• The Cornell Lab also reports that when male vermilion flycatchers court females, they bring gifts, such as a butterfly or other flashy insect.
• These birds do not have long lives. The oldest recorded vermilion flycatcher was a male at least 4 years, 6 months old when he was collected in Mexico, the same country where he had been banded, according to the Cornell Lab.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
