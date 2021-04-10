Pectoral sandpipers move through Oklahoma each spring and fall as they migrate the great distance between their wintering and breeding grounds.
These birds breed on wet tundra in both the North American and Siberian Arctic, and winter mostly in southern South America, meaning some individuals make a round-trip migration of nearly 19,000 miles every year. That’s a lot of traveling.
The largest concentration of these birds pass through central North America during migration. In spring, look for these birds from late March and into May.
According to the National Audubon Society, pectoral sandpipers put on quite a flight display on the breeding grounds.
The male puffs out his chest sac so that chest looks like a feathered balloon. As the he flies low over a female on the ground, he gives low-pitched throbbing hooting noise.
After passing the female, the male circles, alternating flutters and glides back to his starting point. On the ground, male approaches female with tail raised, wings drooping, chest puffed out.
Appearance
The pectoral sandpiper is medium-sized for a sandpiper, and measures about 9 inches in length.
Males are quite a bit larger (25-30%) than females in the breeding season, but during migration and winter, males and females are similar in appearance, and, although males are slightly larger during that time as well, it’s not easy to distinguish between the two.
They are patterned in brown, gold, and black above, and have white bellies and dark-brown rows of stipples on their chests that stop sharply at the bellies.
Bills are slightly curved, and, during migration, are dark yellow at the bases and get blacker toward the tips (photo).
Legs are yellowish or greenish.
Habitat
During migration, these birds inhabit muddy lakeshores, shallow water in lakes and large ponds, prairie pools, plowed farm fields with standing water, flooded meadows and flooded golf courses.
Food
Pectoral sandpipers eat mostly insects and invertebrates. They hunt by sight to pick up prey off the ground, but also by touch as they probe the mud with their bills.
Other prey includes some spiders, bugs, wasps, crickets grasshoppers and sometimes small fish.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
