Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.