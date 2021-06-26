Maevia inclemens, more commonly known as the dimorphic jumping spider, is quite a unique species of arachnid.
It is so named due to there being two types of males, which differ in appearance, and, oddly enough, behavior. And that difference is fairly extreme.
If you saw both male morphs, most people wouldn’t guess in a million years that they were of the same species.
According to entomologists at the University of Florida, maevia inclemens is the only known jumping spider -- from a family of nearly 6,000 species worldwide -- to have dimorphic males. The two types of males (or morphs) differ in both morphology and courtship behavior, and are found in roughly equal frequency in a population.
Now, I have previously featured two other species of jumping spiders in The Ada News -- the bold jumper and the tan jumper -- and I will most likely feature more species in the future.
These usually fuzzy little creatures are super beneficial as they eat all sorts of creepy crawlies that most people don’t want in their homes.
Also, jumpers are virtually harmless to humans. Oh sure, if you give one a squeeze, it may deliver an uncomfortable bite, but that can be avoided by not mishandling one. And the pain from a bite is nothing to write home about, in my opinion.
And, jumping spiders, well, they jump! They are capable of jumping many, many times their own body length.
They most often do it to capture prey, but sometimes if a person gets too close, they may jump onto that person. The reason for this is not nefarious, merely curiosity.
And while that is rare, I’ve had quite a few of them jump on my camera and hands while taking up-close photos. However, being knowledgeable about these harmless creatures, I just take it in stride, and gently guide them back to a safe surface.
Also of note, dimorphic jumpers are a little more shy than other species, and are more likely to flee rather than be too curious. They really are quite fun to watch, though.
Habitat
Dimorphic jumpers mostly inhabit woodland edges, but are commonly found around and even inside homes. I’ve had dozens of visits at my home from these friends over the years.
Appearance
Dimorphics are medium in size as far as jumping spiders go, and they don’t get quite as large as bold jumpers and tan jumpers. Females are larger than males, and grow to about 10 millimeters (around 3/8 of an inch), while males grow to about 7 millimeters.
The female is somewhat translucent and has black hairs and spots over most of its legs. The cephalothorax (which includes the head) has hair that is beige, brown and gold. There is orange coloring around each of its eight eyes (see photo.) They have two orange to reddish lines down the back of the abdomen.
The male gray morph -- often called the striped morph -- isn’t all that different from the female. It has distinctive orange pedipalps (small appendages near their face -- see photo), black-and-white, beige or gray striped legs, and a gray abdomen with subtle orange markings (see photo).
The tufted (dark) morph is really the one that looks quite different -- almost not even like a jumping spider. It has a black body with three distinctive black hairs (tufts) protruding from the head (see photo). Its legs are translucent yellow-beige with sparse black hairs.
A word of note, though, these spiders are so small, it often requires magnification for exact identification. Having a macro lens for my cameras is a big help.
Range
Mainly found in the Eastern United States -- from the Great Plains and east -- and also in southeastern Canada.
Food
Smaller insects, mites, scorpions and also other spiders. Insects include flies and roaches.
Odds and ends
- Around 50% of all males are dark morphs, while the other 50% are, well, gray morphs.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
