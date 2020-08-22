This week’s featured creature is the gregarious cattle egret.
As the dog days of summer wind down, I thought I would feature this bird -- before it flies south for the winter -- which is a fairly common site in rural Oklahoma during the warmer months.
Whereas most herons (egrets are herons) of North America spend their time hunting in or near water, cattle egrets prefer pastures. This bird having different behavior from other egrets is no surprise as it is not native to the North American continent.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports cattle egrets are originally from Africa, but found their way to North America in 1953, then quickly spread across the continent.
The cattle egret gets its name due to the fact that the bird is often seen around cattle and other livestock, such as horses. They do this to grab up insects stirred up by the moving beasts.
They also sometimes stand atop livestock and pick ticks from them.
In other parts of the world, it forages alongside camels, ostriches, rhinos, and tortoises — as well as farmers’ tractors, according to the Cornell Lab.
As a city kid, I always enjoyed summer drives through rural America seeing these birds alongside cows and horses. They will also take advantage of a freshly cut hayfield to dine on insects.
Appearance
Cattle egrets are fairly small as far as herons go at 18 to 22 inches in length, and stand about that tall as well.
Cattle egrets usually have all white feathers, and a yellow-orange bill with black legs. However, breeding adults have yellow legs and buff-orange plumes on the breast, back and head (see photo).
For a brief period during the peak of the breeding cycle, about 10 to 20 days before egg-laying, bill, legs, and irises are bright reddish and lores purple-pink (see photo).
Range
Cattle egrets are summer residents in Oklahoma and can be found in the eastern four/fifths of the state. Their most common breeding range includes the Southern and Southeastern United States from New Mexico to Virginia. Uncommon nesting range extends over the rest of the country and up into Canada. They migrate to the Gulf Coast and down to South America.
Habitat
Open country, including pastures, plowed fields, lawns prairies and roadsides.
Food
Cattle egrets eat mostly insects such as grasshoppers and crickets. However, they also eat other invertebrates, frogs, fish, spiders, and small mammals and birds.
Nesting
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, cattle egrets breed in coastal barrier islands, marshes, reservoirs, lakes, quarries, swamps, riverside woodlands and upland forests. They usually nest in colonies already established by native herons and egrets.
The female lays two to four eggs which are incubated for three weeks to a month. Young are ready to leave the nest after two to three weeks.
Odd and ends
• The Cornell Lab reports that cattle egrets will fly toward smoke from long distances away to catch insects fleeing a fire.
• The Lab also reports that cattle egrets have many names around the world, usually referencing the grazing animals they team up with to forage. The names, in various languages, are cow cranes, cow herons, cow birds, elephant birds, rhinoceros egrets and hippopotamus egrets.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
