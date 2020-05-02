This week’s featured creature has probably been the victim of mistaken identity more than any other.
I would guess millions of diamondback water snakes are needlessly killed each year, mistaken for copperheads and water moccasins.
However, I don’t believe it’s just ignorance of the species, I’m sure since many people are afraid snakes, they’ll kill them whether they’re venomous or not.
But the diamondback water snake is probably one of the most harmless creatures. At least, to humans.
And I believe it would be good for people to be able to tell the difference between harmless water snakes and venomous water moccasins and copperheads.
Diamondback water snakes are big chickens. They usually slither away very quickly when a human gets within eyesight.
The first snake I ever caught—I was about 5 or 6 years-old—was a diamondback water snake. I knew it wasn’t venomous, so I ran to a creek’s edge and snatched it up before it knew what hit it.
However, I quickly learned two things: diamondback water snakes bite repeatedly, and, the bites hurt.
I learned a good lesson that day, but I never really stopped catching snakes. I just perfected they way in which I catch them so as to not get bitten. I’ve probably caught thousands of snakes over the years, and diamondbacks were probably the most common.
Sadly, one thing that diamondbacks do that aids in the mistaken identity is to flare up when cornered or scared. When they flare up their bodies, their heads flatten out, often forming a triangle shape, which resembles the heads of venomous snakes. It’s most likely a defense mechanism to trick predators into believing they may be dangerous. Many snakes do this when scared or injured, I’ve noticed over the years.
Here’s a funny little story involving a diamondback water snake.
When I was a teenager, I used to go down to a large creek where many beaver families lived. Oh, it was great fun to watch the toothy mammals go about their daily routines, especially the babies, but more on them in a future column.
To see these creatures, I had to hike through the deep woods in the dark, and ease my way to the creek’s edge. Beavers are smart, and have excellent hearing and senses of smell.
So I had to hike quietly and slowly, all while staying upwind of the them. It adds to the creepy factor, along with the near total darkness.
One time, while sitting in the tall grass on a creek bank just before dawn, I could see something moving on the opposite side. Squirming, actually. But I couldn’t make out what it was.
In the period between darkness and daylight, a million creepy thoughts raced through my teenage mind as to what it could be. As dawn unfolded, I got a clearer picture of the scene.
I think I was getting ready to freak out when I noticed what it was — a fairly large diamondback water snake eating a pretty good size yellow bullhead catfish.
It took the snake about 30 or so minutes to consume the catfish, but the creepy, pre-dawn event is etched in my mind for good.
Appearance
Diamondback water snakes grow to between three to four feet in length. However, larger specimens have been found, especially in the Southeast.
The appearance of these snakes varies. However, most have numerous diamond-shaped markings along the back, hence the name. They are usually brownish or olive in color overall (see photos).
Sometimes, when they are dried out from basking in the sun, they can have a dusky appearance.
Eye pupils on water snakes are round, while on water moccasins, copperheads and other pit vipers, pupils are vertical when exposed to light.
But remember, not all venomous snakes have elliptical pupils. The coral snake, for instance, has round pupils.
Also, water moccasins and copperheads have upturned snouts. And, because I believe it would benefit readers to know the difference between water snakes and water moccasins, I will feature the latter next week. Please be prepared.
Food
Water snakes eat primarily fish, along with frogs, toads and some salamanders.
Range
The range of the diamondback water snake runs from Alabama north to Iowa and southwest to western Oklahoma and Texas.
Habitat
Ponds, lakes, creeks, rivers, swamps and marshy areas. Most likely to be seen near the water’s edge. Many bask on the edges of creeks and ponds and also on exposed rocks or logs.
Odds and ends
• The Latin name for the species is nerodia rhombifer. However, different people have different names and spellings for it, including diamond-backed watersnake, diamond-backed water snake and, the one I go with, diamondback water snake. To each his or her own, I guess.
• As I mentioned previously, the bites of diamondback water snakes are somewhat painful. This is due to their fairly large teeth, which aid them in catching slimy creatures such as fish.
• And, a tip about bites from non-venomous snakes, be sure to sanitize the area of the bite as snakes often have bacteria in their mouths. If you’re not sure whether a bite was from a non-venomous snake or not, seek medical attention just in case.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.