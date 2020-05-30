Like them or not, one thing is clear, barn swallows are a part of rural America.
I’ve always enjoyed seeing them, however, I’ve never had any nest above my porch. From what I’ve heard, they can be somewhat messy, and a little noisy.
But knowing me, I would learn to coexist with them. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that, in many parts of the world, having barn swallows nesting on one’s property is considered a sign of good fortune, or a harbinger of spring.
Interestingly enough, even though egrets are credited with being the inspiration for the conservation movement, it was actually the barn swallow.
During the 1800s, barn swallows were hunted extensively for the feather trade. The feathers were used in creating women’s hats. In 1886, George Bird Grinnell, an American naturalist and publisher, penned an editorial in Forest and Stream magazine, which ultimately led to the founding of the first Audubon Society, by Grinnell himself.
According to the Cornell Lab, barn swallows have been associated with humans and their structures for more than 2,000 years in Europe.
Legend has it that barn swallows consoled Christ on the cross by trying to remove the crown of thorns from his head and attempting to divert those coming to arrest him in the Garden of Gethsemane, according to the Cornell Lab.
Appearance
Barn swallows range in length from 6 to 7.5 inches. Upper parts are steel blue, while underparts are tawny to rufous in color. They have cinnamon or chestnut colored throats and foreheads (see photos).
Both males and females are similar in appearance, and have deeply forked tails. However, males have longer outer tail feathers than females, according to the Cornell Lab.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports that recent research has shown that tail length and degree of asymmetry in the outer tail-streamers appears to be a reliable predictor of an individual bird’s quality. Tail length, in both males and females, tends to correlate with reproductive success, and annual survival. Females prefer to mate with males that have the longest and most symmetrical tails.
Also concerning the forked tails, that is the best way to distinguish a barn swallow from the similar-looking cliff swallow. Cliff swallows have squared tails.
Range
Barn swallows breed over most of the United States, including all of Oklahoma. The breeding range extends well into Canada and southern Alaska. They winter in Central and South America.
Also, barn swallows breed across much of Europe and Asia, and winter from sub-Saharan Africa to India to Australia.
Habitat
Preferred habitat is open areas such as fields, meadows, parks, lakes and ponds.
Food
Flies of all types make up the majority of the barn swallow’s diet, according to the Cornell Lab. They also eat wasps, beetles, bees, ants, moths, butterflies and other flying insects.
Nesting
Barn swallows construct nests out of mud and grass. Those nests are usually constructed in barns, under bridges and even under the eaves of houses and other structures. The birds use the mud and grass to create either a half-cup nest if mounted to a wall, or a full-cup nest if built atop something, such as a beam.
Females lay three to seven eggs which are incubated for about two weeks. Nestling period is 15 to 27 days, according to the Cornell Lab.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
