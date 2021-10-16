This week’s featured creature is an elegant bird that appears quite fragile, but is a strong and capable hunter and flyer.
American avocets are not permanent residents of the Ada area, but pass through during spring and fall migration. They have been seen at lakes all around Oklahoma recently, so I figured now would be a good time to feature them.
The American avocet is one of those birds that I saw in books before seeing one with my own eyes. When you’re a child flipping through the pages of a field guide, some birds stand out more than others, and the American avocet was one of them for me.
Just look at it. The long legs are unique enough, but the razor-thin bill really jumps out at you.
Also, they are surprisingly large birds. I’m not certain of their exact height, but I would guess from experience that they stand around 15 inches tall. And that’s pretty tall for a shorebird.
Their feeding behavior is pretty interesting as well. They wade along in shallow water and swish their slender, upturned bills from side to side to catch aquatic invertebrates.
American avocets were extirpated from much of their eastern range by the beginning of the 20th century. The current population is not well known, but it is estimated at 450,000 individuals, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
The name avocet comes from the Italian avosetta, which means “graceful bird.”
Appearance
American avocets measure about 19 inches from tail to the tip of the long bill. They have long, thin recurved bills. Males’ bills are longer and less recurved than females.
In basic (nonbreeding) plumage, these birds have black-and-white chevron patterns on their backs and wings (photo). Basic plumage is seen from about September to March.
During the breeding season, adults have rusty red heads and necks (photo).
They have long, bluish-gray legs.
Habitat
Shallow water. Look for these birds along the shores of lakes, ponds and reservoirs. During winter, they will also visit muddy agricultural fields and flooded pastures.
Range
They do breed in Oklahoma, but only in certain areas, such as Hackberry Flat Wildlife Management Area near Frederick, Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge in northern Oklahoma and the Panhandle.
The rest of their breeding range is spread out around the American West; from the Great Plains and Rocky Mountains states and westward.
American avocets have permanent ranges along the Texas Gulf Coast and the coast of California.
They winter along the Gulf Coast, Atlantic Coast and along the coasts of Mexico.
Food
American avocets eat eat mostly aquatic invertebrates in shallow water while wading or swimming. Prey includes beetles, midges and their larvae, brine flies, small crustaceans, etc. They also eat some small fish and seeds from aquatic plants.
While American avocets will sometimes pluck or snatch food, they mostly hunt by sweeping their bill side to side, a behavior known as scything.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
