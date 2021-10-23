This week’s featured creature is a tiny lady beetle that probably goes unnoticed by many people.
And I speak from experience as I only ever identified one when I took up macro photography, as these beetles only grow to about three millimeters.
The twenty-spotted lady beetle (Psyllobora vigintimaculata) is native to North America.
Another common name is the “Wee-tiny Ladybug.”
Appearance
Twenty-spotted Lady Beetles are 1.75 to 3 millimeters in length.
Around the United States, all twenty-spotted lady beetles are white or pale with dark spots. However, in the eastern portion of its range -- which includes Oklahoma -- some have an orange underlay (photo).
The pronotum (the protective shield just behind the head) is also white or pale, usually with four to five dark spots (photo).
The elytra (shell-like covering over the wings) is also pale with dark spots. Spot pattern varies.
Range
Twenty-spotted lady beetles can be found all over Oklahoma, and most of the United States. Their range extends into southern and western Canada, eh, and even into the southern half of Alaska. They are absent in a portion of the Southeast, which includes all of Florida and portions of Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.
Habitat
These beetles can be found wherever plants that are infected with mildews are found. In summer and fall, they can be found on any plant with powdery mildew, from ground-level to treetops.
Food
These beetles east fungus -- mostly mildew on leaf surfaces -- and powdery mildew.
Odds and ends
- Twenty-spotted lady beetles overwinter in small aggregations in leaf litter.
- Eggs are laid on leaves of plants infected with mildew in small groups.
Hodgepodge
- Monarch butterflies are still migrating through, but I’m certain the largest part has already taken place. I received information from a wildlife biologist who indicated that the vast majority of monarchs probably hitched a ride on the north winds we had after that big cold front 10 or so days ago.
And that makes sense to me. If I had to fly all the way to southern Mexico, I wouldn’t mind a little help from the wind!
You may still see one floating by here and there, but that will be about it.
On Thursday, I was out photographing butterflies, and I did happen to see a dozen or so monarchs in a period of several hours. However, the area where I was was is rich in wildflowers.
- Wasp warning
Also, a friendly reminder that some stinging insects -- such as wasps -- may be aggressive while the weather remains warm this fall. Two reasons for this are: populations of these insects are at a yearly high at this time, and food isn’t as plentiful, so they can be a bit desperate.
- Also, ragweed pollen remains high and probably will until the first good killing frost.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
