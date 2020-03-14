Randy's Natural World

A female white-winged scoter swims along at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. I recently saw a male and female together at the lake, but I made this capture in 2018. Take note of the overall brown color, white facial patches and, more importantly, the white on the wing. Note the large, sloping bill. The large size is typical of scoters. Males are very dark brown — almost black — and do not have white facial patches. They do, however, have white around the eyes and white wing patches, which are slightly larger than on females.