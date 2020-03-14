Randy's Natural World

The last couple of weeks have been rough, as far as birding goes. I drove many miles in search of certain birds and did not have much luck.
And since I’m still attempting to beat my personal best “Big Year,” I’m always looking to add new birds to the list.
However, I’m always skeptical when I hear that a bird is somewhat nearby when it really shouldn’t be. And to me, somewhat nearby is within 100 or so miles, depending on the bird.
First, there was a yellow-billed loon at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. It was there for a week or so. I’ve never seen one. And I’ve tried, and it isn’t easy.
There were also a couple of scoter species at the lake. I’ve seen both scoters before, but not this year. So, after three trips there and back — which adds about 225 miles to the old odometer each trip — no yellow-billed loon. Ugg!
However, on the last trip, I did add two species to my list: a Brewer’s blackbird and, more importantly, a white-winged scoter.
I’ll briefly feature the WWS with a nice photo shortly.
But secondly, I made three trips to Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge, which is west of Sherman, Texas, in search of elusive cinnamon teals. They pass through during migration.
Absolutely no luck on the first two trips, but the last trip, which was Wednesday, success! A male and a female.
And then there’s the white wagtail in Texas. Oh, you haven’t heard about it? Well, allow me to explain.
A white wagtail is a relatively small black and white bird which is related to pipits. It is native to Europe, Asia and Africa. It’s only been seen in the lower 48 United States a couple of dozen times, and never in Texas Well, until recently.
It’s been observed many times at an Austin park in the last month or so. Birders are flocking to see it. No kidding. I’m tempted, but that’s about a six-hour drive, one way. And Austin traffic is horrendous. So, we’ll see.
I did once drive to Granger, Texas, to see a Mexican striped sparrow, which was very far from home. That trip was quite successful.
But sometimes I wonder why I exert myself so much to track down one species of bird.
“Why not save up the time and money to make a longer trip and see a lot of birds which I can’t see around here?” I ask myself often.
Like Colorado, or somewhere else out west. There are a lot of species out west which we will almost never see here.
Did I learn my lesson from all this driving and failure? No.
But even though I sometimes — or often — miss the target bird, I usually see some new species for the year, or I get good photos of other bird species.
White-winged scoter
Scoters look like the usual waterfowl from tail to head. However, their bills are anything but “usual.”
Scoter bills are much larger and differently shaped, to say the least.
Perhaps the most unusual scoter bill belongs to the male surf scoter. It is large and oddly shaped but also very colorful. It is a mixture of yellow, orange, red, black and white. Different, but absolutely spectacular in appearance.
Perhaps the second most unusual bill belongs to white-winged scoters, especially males. Their bills are black, orange and red and also have a large bulge at the top base of the bill.
The bills on females are large as well but are somewhat smooth and sloping (see photo).
Appearance
Female white-winged scoters are brown overall and have two white facial patches on each side and, more importantly, have the white on their wings (see photo).
Males are very dark brown, often appearing almost black. As well as the bill described previously, males have a swoosh under each eye.
Range
WWSs nest in the boreal forests of Canada and into Alaska. The vast majority spend winters in the oceans along the Pacific and Atlantic Coasts. A lesser number winters along the Gulf Coast, and even fewer winter on inland lakes.
Habitat
Coastal areas and inland lakes.
Food
White-winged scoters eat mollusks, crustaceans, small fish and aquatic insects.
Odds and ends
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that white-winged scoter populations on the Great Lakes may have declined during the 1970s, but they appear to be increasing in response to the invasion of the zebra mussel, a new and abundant food source.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
