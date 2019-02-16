I pretty much have a dislike/like thing going for this week’s featured creature, the European starling — just called starling in Europe.
The dislike is that they often displace native birds. The starling — along with the house sparrow and the rock dove (pigeon) — is one of the few birds in the United States that isn’t protected by federal law. This is because they are invasive, which is typically defined as a species that is not native to an area and is threatening to the local ecosystem, local economy or human health.
It’s a shame because the starling is truly fascinating. It’s a beautiful bird, which makes some of the strangest sounds in the bird world if you ask me. When I observe them, they often sound like droids from the “Star Wars” movies. They are also very intelligent.
According to the National Audubon Society, starlings have “undoubtedly had a negative impact on some native hole-nesting birds,” such as bluebirds, sapsuckers and red-headed woodpeckers, by competing with them for nesting sites.
The European starling was introduced into the United States by a group of people called The American Acclimatization Society in New York’s Central Park in the early 1890s.
The group intentionally released 100 starlings because they wanted America to have all the birds that were ever mentioned by William Shakespeare.
Today, the more than 200 million European starlings which range from Alaska to Mexico came from those 100 birds. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that, because of this, starlings from Virginia are nearly indistinguishable genetically from starlings sampled in California, 3,000 miles away.
It might be considered a benefit that starlings eat lots of insects in agricultural areas, however, they also sometimes consume or damage the crops.
They are considered a nuisance bird.
Description
During the breeding season, adult starlings have brilliant plumage. They have dark feathers overall, which have a purple and green iridescence. They have orange legs and a yellow beak. An adult nonbreeding starling has light spots all over. In winter, adults become brownish with light spots and the beak darkens. Young birds are light brown overall, but darken and become spotted as they get older.
Starlings have somewhat short, triangular wings. In flight, they have the appearance of a four-point star, hence the name.
Range
Everywhere in the lower United States. Also in most of Canada and portions of Alaska and Mexico.
Food
Starlings eat a variety of insects such as beetles, grasshoppers, caterpillars and flies. They also eat spiders, snails and earthworms. Starlings eat lots of seeds and berries, especially in fall and winter. They are attracted to feeders, and, as I mentioned in a previous column, they will quickly gobble up suet.
To deter starlings from suet cages, attach cages under a surface — an awning, for example. You can also buy or build starling-proof suet cages and holders.
The way they deter starlings is by making it where only more agile birds which can cling from the bottom of suet cages can feed. Starlings won’t hang upside down on suet cages, so there is no trouble with them anymore. Other suet holders have cages around them so only smaller birds can reach the suet.
Habitat
Cities, residential yards, parks, agricultural fields and other open areas. They tend to avoid heavily wooded areas.
Nesting
The male starling selects a site and builds a nest. They often build nests in holes in trees, and in crevasses — including on buildings. Once the male creates a suitable nesting site, he perches high up and calls for females to inspect his home. “Hey ladies, come check out my awesome place!”
If the female finds the male and his place acceptable, they will pair up, mate and incubate and raise young together. They can raise two broods each year.
Odds and ends
• Some people keep captured starlings as pets and even teach them to mimic language. I was browsing YouTube once, and a clip showed a starling that said “Merry Christmas” and sang “Pump Up the Volume … Dance, Dance!” I’m not even close to kidding! But there are many people who have talking starlings. If you have internet access, and are interested, you can search for talking starlings.
• Starlings are great vocal mimics and can learn the calls of up to 20 other different bird species.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
