Randy's Natural World

Last week, I mentioned that it had recently been somewhat rough, birding wise.
However, that all changed shortly before the column published. I really didn’t have time to include it, so I will this week.
Three days before last week’s column, my son and I made a trip to Texas. On the way down, I told him we’d probably be stopping by the Millburn sewage lagoons to do some birding. Millburn is about a 45-minute drive from Ada, 8 miles east of Tishomingo.
As you can imagine, he wasn’t very enthusiastic! But it may not be what you’re thinking. One doesn’t actually go into the lagoons to find birds. You can stand outside the fence to observe and obtain responses from birds.
The lagoons — shallow bodies of wastewater where final treatment and reintroduction of the water into the environment occurs — are loaded with cattails. And even though the vegetation is dormant during the winter, they are often loaded with birds.
I’d already visited there previously and located several soras via their calls. Soras are marsh birds, but more on that in a bit.
I figured it wouldn’t hurt to check for Virginia rails while we were there. We played a recording, and two rails responded. Success!
A Virginia rail is also a marsh bird.
My son thought it was pretty interesting that we obtained responses from dozens of birds which were completely hidden amongst the cattails.
Other birds we heard or saw included swamp sparrows and marsh wrens.
I had a great outing the following day as well, where I photographed some red crossbills. But I’ll save that for a future column, as I don’t want to have a column without at least featuring something!
So, here is the sora.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology describes soras as “small, chubby, chickenlike birds with long toes.” And while I feel describing them as small is accurate, much smaller than chickens is perhaps better.
At about 8 to 10 inches in length, they are about the size of plump robins.
Soras are mottled brown and gray overall, with a bright yellow bill that really stands out (see photo).
Range
Most ornithological agencies list the sora as breeding well north of Oklahoma and wintering well south of the state, but the soras at the Millburn sewage lagoons have been there all winter. Perhaps if they find a good place and it doesn’t get too cold, they stay there.
They typically winter along the coasts: Gulf, Atlantic and the southern end of the Pacific, and well down into Mexico and Central and South America. Their breeding range runs from Arizona to Maine, northwest through Canada to Alaska, then back down to Arizona. But I’ll be checking to see if any breed at the lagoons. I’ll keep you informed.
Habitat
Wetlands such as marshes and swamps, especially where cattails, rushes and sedges are found. During migration and in winter, soras also visit wet pastures, ditches and flooded fields.
Food
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, soras eat seeds of aquatic plants and also some aquatic invertebrates such as flies, dragonflies, beetles and snails. Seeds consumed include grass, sedges, wild rice and smartweed.
Odds and ends
Even though they are not often seen, the sora is the most abundant and widespread rail in North America, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
One last thing
In the midst of the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, many birding events around the country are being canceled, such as the 2020 Lesser Prairie-Chicken Festival in Woodward.
However, I’ve never been a huge fan of bird festivals. There’s nothing wrong with them and, in fact, a lot of people attend them, but they can be quite expensive.
And birding and birdwatching is a hobby that can be done nearly free of cost. All a person really has to do is walk outside or look out a window.
And now is an excellent time to get out in nature. Spring migration is underway, and late March to mid-May is a great time to be out looking for migrant birds.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
