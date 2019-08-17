Randy's Natural World

In last week’s column featuring the long-billed curlew, I mentioned I would feature the whimbrel in a future column.
This past week, I figured why wait a year when I can write it now when the other bird is fresh in my mind. And, because the two birds resemble each other.
Though the birds are similar in appearance, the LBC is a bit larger in many ways.
Something you may not know is whimbrels and long-billed curlews are closely related, and both are in the sandpiper family.
Also, both can be found feeding together during migration and at their wintering locations. They sometimes travel together, too!
And, like last week’s bird, the whimbrel migrates through Oklahoma in the spring and fall.
Now, there are other birds that resemble these two: godwits, but the bills of godwits are up-curved, not down-curved.
Also, as I mentioned in last week’s column, both of these birds were recently spotted at Lake Texoma. But they will be more common during the month of September.
Description
Now, I must clarify something. I’ve heard people tell me that whimbrels can be 18 inches tall, and long-billed curlews can stand 25 inches tall. That is absolutely not true!
Don’t get me wrong. These are both large shorebirds, but there’s just no way they can be that tall. Unless maybe they did some sort of “beakstand” with their legs sticking straight up!
Those are about the maximum lengths that these birds can reach, not their height.
Both birds are similar in coloring. The LBC has a slightly larger body, neck and head, but it is the longer legs and much longer bill that really stand out.
Whimbrels grow to about 16 to 18 inches from the tip of the bill to the tip of the tail.
They have crowns that are double-striped with dark brown, and a dark stripe through the eye (see my photo).
And, while LBCs sometimes have a faint stripe through the eye, they lack the crown-striping.
Range
The whimbrel breeds in portions of far northern Canada and much of the flatter areas (Arctic tundra) of Alaska.
It winters along the Pacific Coast, Gulf Coast and the southern half of the Atlantic Coast. It also winters along coastal Mexico and Central America.
I would venture to guess that the birds which pass through Oklahoma during migration winter along the Gulf Coast.
Habitat
Referring to the bird’s winter range, when I say along the coasts, I refer to a variety of habitats which go many miles inland. If you’ve ever been to the coast, you’ve probably seen that there are many varieties of habitat which feature water, such as salt marshes, intertidal zones, mudflats, sloughs, etc.
Well, in winter, you’ll often see whimbrels in these areas, as well as on the beach.
And, while migrating, you might see them in a variety of places, including roadsides, lakes, large ponds and flooded fields.
Food
On wintering grounds, they often eat crabs (especially fiddler crabs), shrimp, and other amphipods and crustaceans, marine worms and small mollusks.
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, during migration, they will also eat spiders and insects like beetles, flies and grasshoppers, as well as berries, such as blueberries, bearberries, huckleberries and cloudberries.
Odds and ends
• According to the National Audubon Society, numbers of whimbrels were seriously depleted by market hunters in the late 19th century, but they have recovered somewhat since.
• According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, a female whimbrel was captured in 2009 on the coast of Virginia and given the name Hope.
She was fitted with a satellite transmitter, and over the next three years, researchers tracked Hope for more than 50,000 miles, traveling back and forth between her breeding area on the Mackenzie River in western Canada, and her wintering grounds at Great Pond on St. Croix, British Virgin Islands.
Hope returned to her wintering grounds for five more seasons, and ornithologists there recognized her leg band.
She became the subject of a children’s book and an ambassador for shorebird migrants. She was ultimately the reason for the preservation and protection of Great Pond.
• The Lab also reports that some migrating whimbrels make a non-stop, overwater flight of 2,500 miles from southern Canada or New England to South America.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for 40 years. Email him at rnw@usa.com.
