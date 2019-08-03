Have you ever seen an eastern six-lined racerunner? If you’ve ever hiked a trail in nature and saw a lizard scurrying about, you probably have. They’re fairly common during the warmer months of the year.
These lizards are lightning quick, hence the name. Which is a good thing, because they are preyed upon by just about everything — snakes, larger lizards, various mammals and especially birds, including hawks and the greater roadrunner.
I’m very fond of these lizards, as I used to catch them as a child. And it’s not easy to get a hold of one, let me tell you! It requires quite a bit of effort, even for a kid. When observed up close, it always amazed me how much they resemble dinosaurs.
I would always let them go, as they do not make good pets and often die quickly in captivity.
They are fond of heat, and you can often see them on even the hottest summer days.
And, like skinks, the tails of six-lined racerunners will break off when attacked, giving the lizard a chance to escape while a predator fidgets with the detached appendage. The tail will regrow over time.
Description
Typically, these long, slender lizards (aspidoscelis sexlineata sexlineata) are dark overall and have six white or yellow longitudinal lines which run from the back of the head to the mid-tail area.
However, colors can vary, especially among males (see my first photo).
Males almost always have bluish or bluish-gray bellies, while the bellies of females are typically white to salmon-pink.
But during the breeding season, the color of males ramps up, and is more vivid.
A subspecies of the eastern six-lined racerunner, the prairie racerunner (cnemidophorus sexlineatus viridis) is very similar in appearance, but has more vivid colors, especially males. Male prairies have various combinations of blue, green and/or yellow coloring about the face and sides (see my second photo).
Both six-lined and prairies grow to between 6 and 9.5 inches in total length. Males can grow to be slightly larger than females.
Juveniles resemble adults, but often have a pale blue tail.
Similar
The juvenile five-lined skink looks similar to a six-lined racerunner. It is black with five yellow stripes and normally has a long, royal blue tail. The tail can be short, however, especially if a tail has previously fallen off, and is growing back.
Also, skinks are smooth, whereas lizards are rough in appearance and skin texture.
Habitat
Open and semi-open areas that are mostly dry. Places such as forest edges and fields.
Range
Six-lined racerunners can be found all over Oklahoma. Their range covers most of the states in the Southeast and the Plains states.
Food
Spiders, scorpions, grasshoppers, crickets, moths, caterpillars and insect pupae.
Season
Six-lined racerunners are active from April through early October, however, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, most activity in Oklahoma occurs from May through August. During August, adults become very uncommon and most disappear by September.
Breeding
Most mating occurs during May and June. Females dig into the ground and lay between one and five eggs.
How to observe
According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Six-lined racerunners are among the easiest lizards to find and observe.
Look in open areas or along the edges of hiking trails. Daily activity during summer is concentrated from about 10 a.m. through 4 p.m., according to the ODWC.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
