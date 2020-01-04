Another year’s over, and a new one’s just begun.
I am paraphrasing song lyrics here, but it is true. And, as I do every Jan. 1, I started a Big Year. The technical definition is a personal challenge or an informal competition among birders who attempt to identify as many species as possible by sight or sound, within a single calendar year and within a specific geographic area.
And mine is a personal challenge — nothing official — to identify as many birds as I can, and hopefully identify more than my current Life list.
Last year’s Big Year was okay, but it could have been better. I wasn’t able to visit all the places I’d planned to. Big Years often require quite a bit of travel.
I didn’t break my previous Big Year record, but I added a half-dozen or so Life birds, so I got that going for me.
There was a swallow-tailed kite near Galveston, Texas; a long-tailed duck in Oklahoma City; a Smith’s longspur in Norman; and a fish crow in Wintersmith Park, to name a few.
There was a period in late April and early May where several rainy days kept me indoors. Tired of writing, I opened a window and looked out into the oak trees. To my surprise, I saw many, many birds over a few days’ time. Some were uncommon species.
Some of the birds were a least flycatcher, a magnolia warbler, several Wilson’s warblers, blue-headed vireos, my first painted bunting of the year, Bell’s vireos and a great-crested flycatcher. I got some good photos of all the birds as well. All that just from looking out the windows!
This year, I visited Lake Hefner Wednesday to kick off the Big Year. Lake Hefner is in Oklahoma City, and is popular winter destination for many water birds.
And of course, I got my best photographs of gadwalls and American coots that day — two birds I featured recently. That’s how my luck goes, I always get the best photos of a species after a column is published.
At the lake that day, I saw many birds, including two species I don’t see every year, canvasback (a species of duck) and an eared grebe.
On Jan. 2, my daughter and I visited Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge near Sherman, Texas. We saw a lot of new species, including a winter wren. It was a lifer for her, and I hadn’t seen one in a few years.
And of course I had plans for day three, but I had to submit this column before Friday, so we’ll see how it goes.
And just know, I may include a few updates about my Big Year here and there, but I will be back to featuring creatures next week!
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
