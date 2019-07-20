Randy's Natural World

After featuring many somewhat “unpopular” creatures recently, such as snakes and spiders, I have returned to birds. For a while, at least.
And please remember, nature is a vast mixture of species, and not just the pleasant ones.
To be honest, if I only feature birds, I will run out of columns within a few years or so!
And so, to paraphrase the late great painter Bob Ross, we’re just going to put a happy little northern rough-winged swallow right over here.
Although you’re more likely to see barn and cliff swallows — the birds that nest under bridges — in the Ada area, northern rough-winged swallows are here.
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the northern rough-winged swallow gets its name because of its outer wing feathers, which have small hooks or points on the leading edges. The Lab reports that if one runs a finger along the edge of the feather from base to tip, it feels like a rough file. I’ll take their word for it!
During the breeding season, northern rough-winged swallows are relatively solitary. However, they may be seen feeding with other swallows.
Bird Watcher’s Digest reports because of this, northern rough-winged swallows are not well known because they are often overlooked while among other swallows.
Description
Northern rough-winged swallows are 5 to 6 inches in length. They are plain brown on their backs, wings and the top of their head. They have dusky necks and chests which become white on the belly. Male and female are similar in appearance. Juveniles look like adults, but have reddish wingbars.
Also of note, most of these birds are a little darker brown than the one in my photo.
Bank swallows are similar in appearance, however, they are slightly smaller and have white throats with a dark bar across the chest. Also, bank swallows only migrate through the Ada area. Their breeding range is the northern half of the United States and into Canada.
Range
Northern rough-winged swallows are summer residents in Oklahoma. During the breeding season, they can be found all over the lower 48 states. There are areas where they can be found all year, such as along the Gulf Coast, the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, a small area of southern California and Arizona and a good portion of southern Mexico.
They winter in Mexico and Central America.
Habitat
Northern rough-winged swallows are most often found in open to semi-open areas near water, such as lakes, ponds, streams and rivers.
Diet
They feed over water and consume insects in-flight, such as wasps, flies, mayflies, true bugs, moths, damselflies and mayflies. They will also sometimes pick insects off the surface of water.
Nesting
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that northern rough-winged swallows nest in burrows in vertical dirt banks, such as river banks and road cuts, but they will also nest in manmade structures such as drainpipes or holes in the sides of buildings.
Females lay 4 to 8 eggs which are incubated for about two weeks, maybe a little longer. Nestlings fledge about three weeks after hatching.
Odds and ends
• The Lab reports that northern rough-winged swallows fly with slower and more deliberate wingbeats than other swallows.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
