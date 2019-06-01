Last week, I touted the splendor and impressive size of the Polyphemus moth. Well, this week’s featured creature is even larger and just as if not more so, spectacular.
The cecropia moth is the largest native moth in Oklahoma and North America, for that matter.
A giant silk moth, Hyalophora cecropia is currently in flight right now in the state.
Just as I mentioned concerning the Polyphemus moth, after seeing a cecropia moth, it’s something you probably won’t forget.
Like many other moths, they are attracted to lights at night. Theories abound as to why moths do this, but experts believe it has something to do with artificial lights interfering with the moths’ internal navigational system.
The cecropia moth has a wingspan of 4 1/2 to 6 inches wide.
Description
The body of a cecropia moth is covered in red and white “fur” (see photos).
The wings both above and below are dark brown and frosted with gray overall, with different markings of red and white.
Although some cecropia moths are more reddish than brown, all of the moths I’ve seen in Oklahoma and Texas resemble the moths in the photos for this column.
In about the center of each of its four wings, the cecropia has red and white crescents that to me appear like smoldering paper about to catch fire. Also, each of the four wings’ outer edges are lighter in color than the rest of the wings and appear to have been painted with light brown watercolor paint.
Each forewing also has an “eye” near the wing edges, perhaps a defense mechanism.
There are bold lines that run parallel to the outer edges of the wings, called postmedian lines, which are red on the outer margins.
Males have more slender bodies than females. Also, males have wider antennae. The antennae on females are about half as wide as on males.
Also, the individuals in this column’s photos were females. I knew that for two reasons: the thinner antennae and the plump bodies.
Range
The cecropia moth can be found east of the Rocky Mountains in both the United States and Canada, eh!
Flight
Cecropia moths can be seen flying from April through June in Oklahoma.
Habitat
Often found near deciduous forests, but also urban and suburban areas and parks. They are attracted to lights at night, so you may find one on your porch some time.
Lifecycle
This moth goes through four stages of life: The egg, the caterpillar, the pupa and the adult.
Eggs are laid on leaves of host trees and plants, which include box elder, sugar maple, willow, etc. The eggs hatch about 12 to 14 days afterward.
Cecropia caterpillars, like all moth and butterfly caterpillars, go through five stages — called instars — before cocooning.
First instar caterpillars are black in color and very small in size. They will develop a yellow or orange hue after a few days.
Interestingly enough, when it sheds its first skin, the second instar caterpillar is noticeably different — it is yellow with small black spots on the sides and back.
As the caterpillar continues this skin shedding, it will become more green in color.
The fifth instar caterpillar is bright green with dozens of tubercles (small, fleshy pillars) of yellow, blue and orange, with small black spikes on the tops of each one.
The fifth instar caterpillar will eventually stop eating and create a cocoon made from silk and usually a leaf. Inside, it will become a pupa and transform into a moth.
Caterpillars don’t really need a cocoon for this process, but the cocoon acts as a safety housing against predators.
Moths often emerge from cocoons during the day so they’ll have time to dry and expand their wings prior to nighttime flight.
Breeding
After moths emerge from the cocoon, they are ready to mate. Females release pheromones to attract males. The males, with their large antennae, can detect females from great distances.
These moths live short lives, as they only have vestigial mouth parts and do not eat. Once mating and egg-laying is complete, they die.
Odds and ends
• The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that, in 1956, researchers made a major breakthrough in their understanding of insect metamorphosis using larvae of a cecropia moth. Researchers isolated a hormone that, when it’s being produced in large enough quantities, permits a caterpillar to keep growing and repeatedly molting into larger caterpillars. But when the caterpillar’s body stops producing the hormone, it molts into a winged, sexually mature adult. The hormone is now called “juvenile hormone,” or JH.
• Cecrops — from which the cecropia moth gets its name — was an Athenian king in Greek mythology.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.