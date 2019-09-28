Wait! Before you throw the paper across the room and call the editor to complain about a spider being on the Lifestyle page, hear me out.
I know that to some people, a jumping spider may look scary, but it is actually one of the most harmless creatures I can think of. Unless you’re an insect or another spider.
Now, jumping spiders, like most spiders, have a small amount of venom. It’s just enough to subdue the spider’s prey.
And jumping spiders tend to only bite if mishandled, like trying to keep one in a closed hand. My daughter once learned that lesson the hard way when she was younger. She described the bite as a mild sting.
I’ve handled hundreds of jumping spiders in my life, and I’ve never been bitten. It’s just not something someone should fear.
And I say harmless, but a person who is allergic to bee stings and ant bites may have a more severe reaction to a bite from a spider.
Jumping spiders are like little archangels, protecting your home against evil. Actually, they protect your home against what may be perceived as evil.
Jumping spiders are master hunters and eat other creatures such as brown recluse spiders, black widow spiders, flies, mosquitoes, cockroaches, etc.
Their jump — for which they are named — is lightning-quick.
And this week’s featured creature, the tan jumping spider, along with the bold jumper, is one of the most common jumping spiders. At least, that’s been my experience.
Generally, you’ll find jumping spiders in all sorts of environments, from woodlands to the outside of homes. However, most people see them when they wander into a house.
But don’t fear, they’re not coming for you. They’re there for the bugs.
Over the summer, I featured the bold jumping spider. Often, people mistake those little black spiders for black widows. And because tan jumpers are brownish in color, they often get mistaken for brown recluse spiders.
Both scenarios are ridiculous, as jumping spiders in no way resemble those two most feared spiders.
Description
Male tan jumping spiders (Platycryptus undatus) can grow to about 3/8 of an inch in length, while females can grow to a little over half an inch.
Both male and female are somewhat similar in appearance, but there are notable differences.
Both are a mixture of various shade of brown, from light to dark. Females have a large white “mustache” under their large anterior (front) eyes, while males have an orange mustache (see photos).
Tan jumping spiders usually have a wavy color pattern on the upper part of their abdomen. This undulating pattern is why they received the “undatus” part of their scientific name, according to the National Wildlife Federation.
To me, it appears they have directional arrows on their backs.
Behavior
Tan jumpers, like many spiders, have eight eyes. And those eyes provide great vision.
A team of researchers at Cornell University determined that the lateral eyes of jumping spiders are outsourced for detecting motion, while the anterior median eyes have very fine vision, similar to humans. This was learned from intensive testing.
The researchers also discovered that jumping spiders can hear sounds, something previously believed not to be true.
Although they couldn’t find any ears anywhere on a jumping spider, they discovered the hairs on the legs of the spiders can detect vibrations. This allows jumpers to hear predators as they get close. And jumping spiders are preyed upon by wasps, birds, reptiles and mammals.
Food
See intro.
Habitat
Tan jumpers can be found in all sorts of habitats, from woodlands, to overgrown fields, barns, outbuildings and the sides of houses.
Range
Tan jumpers range from Texas and Oklahoma, north to Wisconsin and most of the states east.
Reproduction
Male jumping spiders usually woo females by dancing around with their front legs in the air. This dancing helps males to win acceptance from females for mating.
Females lay eggs in summer, which hatch about a month later.
Odds and ends
• Please note: Although I previously noted that I would feature creepy creatures in October. I do not consider jumping spiders creepy, so I featured one today.
• The gentle cartoon spider Lucas is based on a jumping spider. I would bet that Lucas, which is quite popular on YouTube, is based on a tan jumping spider.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
