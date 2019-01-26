The Savannah sparrow is a common winter visitor to Oklahoma, but it may be overlooked by many people.
When I started writing about sparrows a half-dozen or so columns back, I mentioned that many people will call a sparrow a sparrow and leave it at that.
Well, this is one of those sparrows. After reading this and looking at the photos, it should be much easier to identify this bird when you see it.
I see these sparrows all the time, but mostly because I try to identify every bird I see.
Imagine when you’re driving down a country road in the fall/winter months and you see little brown birds fly from the roadside grass to a barbed wire fence. While there are several other species of birds that do that, often, it’s Savannah sparrows.
Savannah sparrows frequent grassy areas in search of food.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that during the breeding season, a female Savannah sparrow must gather 10 times her weight in food to feed herself and her young while nesting, which lasts about eight days.
Wow, that’s impressive!
The bird was first identified in Savannah, Georgia, by ornithologist Alexander Wilson.
Description
The Savannah sparrow is about medium size for a sparrow. It has a white underneath but is streaked with brown on the sides and breast. It has small yellow stripes that run from just above the eyes to its small beak. But in winter, the stripe can fade a bit.
And, it has a short tail. That is a quick way to distinguish it from the similar-looking song sparrow, which has a fairly long tail. Also, the song sparrow has a larger beak than the Savannah, and has darker and bolder streaking on the sides and breast. It also lacks the yellow stripes of the Savannah.
And the Savannah has a pinkish beak, similar in color to its legs and feet.
Range
As I mentioned previously, the Savannah sparrow is a winter visitor in Oklahoma. And when I say “winter visitor” referring to birds, that can mean they’re here anywhere between September and April. However, I would say Savannah sparrows are in Oklahoma from September to March.
Although there are some subspecies of Savannah sparrow that have permanent ranges in California and Mexico, it is mostly a migratory bird. For the most part, it breeds in the northern half of the United States and way up into Canada and Alaska.
It winters in the southern half of the United States and way down into Mexico.
Habitat and food
As I mentioned previously, Savannah sparrows frequent grassy areas — fields, roadsides, pastures, meadows and sometimes cultivated fields. It scampers around the grass in search of food, which consists of mostly insects in the warmer months, and seeds in the colder months.
Sadly, they don’t often visit feeders, but they will occasionally if it is near their preferred habitat and seed is on the ground. I’ve had a few visit mine over the years, but my feeding station borders a pasture.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
