This week’s featured creature poses no threat to humans, and, in fact, they’re quite beneficial to have around.
However, among insects and even other arachnids, the bold jumping spider is a bit of a nightmare. Well, a full on nightmare, actually.
This spider — and all jumping spiders for that matter — are master hunters. They stalk their prey and use their keen eyesight. Once they’re in range, they leap onto a victim with lightning-fast speed. It really is shocking to see how fast they jump.
And you’ve probably seen these spiders many times in your home, crawling on the walls and ceilings. But don’t worry, they’re not in there to harm you, or your pets. But they will eat any pests they locate in your home.
Inside dwellings, they will eat flies, cockroaches, brown recluse spiders, crickets, wasps and even black widow spiders!
And I will feature the black widow in a future column. Oh yes, I will. Muahahaha!
But getting back to the bold jumping spider (Phidippus audax), also known as daring jumping spider and bold jumper, they can jump many times their body length and subdue prey much larger than themselves. I think it’s safe to say that jumping spiders are my absolute favorite spiders.
Those peepers
Bold jumpers, like most spiders, have eight eyes. And those eyes provide great vision.
A team of researchers at Cornell University determined that the lateral eyes of bold jumping spiders are outsourced for detecting motion, while the interior median eyes have very fine vision, similar to humans.
A few years ago, the researchers conducted a neurophysiological analysis of the vision in jumping spiders.
They sedated a bold jumping spider by a short refrigeration process, then secured it in a 3-D holder and some wax.
They made a tiny hole in the back of the spider’s head, then inserted a tiny electrode into its brain.
While the spider was secured in front of a computer monitor, a film of a house fly moving across the monitor was played.
The sight of the fly triggered several classes of neurons in the spider. Those are the words of the researchers, not mine. It was way over my head!
The researchers learned much from this project.
The researchers also discovered that these spiders can hear sounds, something previously believed not to be true.
Although they couldn’t find any ears anywhere on a jumping spider, they discovered the hairs on the legs of the spiders can detect vibrations. This allows them to hear predators as they get close. Predators such as certain wasps.
While you can see bold jumpers in your home nearly any time of year, they are most commonly seen from April through June.
And, before I continue, thank you to Wes Edens for allowing me to use some of his photos for this column. He takes excellent macro (extreme close-up) photos, and jumping spiders are a favorite of his.
Description
Male bold jumping spiders can grow to about half and inch in length, while females can be a little longer.
Both male and female are somewhat similar in appearance, but there are notable differences.
Both are black and hairy overall, with a white stripe across the upper portion of the abdomen, and white spots, also on the upper abdomen. However, sometimes these spots are orange or reddish, especially in juveniles.
Sadly, people sometimes confuse them with black widows because of the color variations. But remember, black widows are hairless with long legs, while bold jumpers are stocky and hairy.
Also, both male and female usually have metallic green — sometimes bluish — chelicerae. Chelicerae are two appendages in front of a spider’s mouth, which also have fangs underneath.
The first thing I look at to distinguish between male and female are the pedipalps, two leglike appendages attached to the cephalothorax just to the sides of the chelicerae (see my photo).
If you look at my photo, the one with the spider that appears sideways, you’ll see she has pedipalps that are somewhat thin. Males have much larger pedipalps, especially in the middle and towards the ends of the appendages.
Also, females have larger, more elongated abdomens.
Habitat
Although you’ll often see them in your home, barns and outbuildings, the vast majority live outdoors in open woods, grasslands and even gardens.
Food
In addition to the insects and spiders I listed previously, outdoors, they will also eat true bugs and caterpillars.
Range
Bold jumpers can be found all over Oklahoma. They range from the Rocky Mountains and most states east.
Odds and ends
• Although I said they pose no threat to humans, bold jumpers can bite, if handled. The bite, can sting a little. Also, people with severe allergies can have a reaction to a bite.
• Many people keep jumping spiders as pets. They are relatively easy to care for, however, I would recommend researching the matter beforehand.
• If you search online, such as YouTube, for bold jumping spiders, you can find plenty of footage showing these spiders in many situations, including hunting.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for 40 years. Email him at rnw@usa.com.
