This week’s featured creature, the Swainson’s hawk, is a bird of the Great Plains and the American West.
However, the Ada area lies right on the eastern edge of the bird’s Oklahoma summer range.
The Swainson’s hawk was named after William John Swainson, a 19th-century English ornithologist, entomologist, artist, conchologist and malacologist.
The birds are truly long-distance migrants, flying back and forth from the United States and Canada to Argentina each year.
In fact, these birds take part in one of the great birding spectacles during migration. They often form massive groups called “kettles” as they migrate in spring and fall.
Swainson’s hawks are often joined by broad-winged hawks, Mississippi kites, turkey vultures and black vultures to form immense kettles, which can range from hundreds of birds to tens of thousands.
They take advantage of thermal currents, in which the rising heat carries the birds high up so they can conserve much-needed energy and flap their wings less.
These kettles are most common in April and September.
A real hotspot to see this phenomenon at Hazel Bazemore Park in Corpus Christi, Texas, in September. For more information on that, visit https://hawkwatch.org/migration/item/82-corpus-christi-hawkwatch.
A few years ago one April, my son and I were driving on a highway in Texas near the border with Mexico. In the distance, I spotted a massive number of birds moving north across the horizon.
Thousands of Swainson’s hawks, broad-winged hawks, turkey vultures and black vultures were swirling around together in kettles. It was quite a sight.
The sheer number of birds was overwhelming and hard to explain. Photos or even videos could never do it justice.
During fall migration, the further south they go, the more the migration path narrows, meaning the kettles get much larger by the time they reach the border with Mexico.
But if traveling to south Texas is something not in your schedule, just keep an eye to the skies in September and you may see smaller kettles with dozens or hundreds of birds. In Ada, I’ve seen several small kettles floating overhead during both spring and fall migration.
Description
The Swainson’s hawk has a light morph and a dark morph, and both have intermediate colorations. The dark morph resembles the light morph in pattern, however, where the light morph is white, the dark morph is, well, dark. And because the dark morph is much more likely to be seen west of the Rocky Mountains, I will only write about the light morph in the description.
Swainson’s hawks are about the size of red-tailed hawks, only a little more slender. They have long wings with pointed wingtips, which are also less broad than the wings of the redtail.
Swainson’s hawks are basically brown on the back and light colored in the front. They have dark heads and upper breasts. However, while females have brown heads that match the color of their breasts, males generally have dark grayish heads and rufous upper chests (see my photos).
When in flight and viewed from underneath, they have blackish flight feathers.
Range
Ada lies in the eastern most portion of this bird’s range in Oklahoma. I can’t say without absolute certainty that they nest in Pontotoc County, but I have seen them here in every month of summer, so I think it’s a safe bet that they do. Their range also extends northeast to about the western edge of Missouri, north into Canada, west to California, and back southeast to Texas and portions of northern Mexico. There are also a couple of areas in Alaska and northern Canada where these birds can be found.
Habitat
Open spaces such as prairies, dry grasslands, pastures and agricultural fields. It’s funny, but if you look at the range maps of both the Swainson’s hawk and broad-winged hawk, you’ll see that while the Swainson’s occupies a large portion of the western United States, the broadwing — a woodland bird — occupies a large portion of the eastern half. Their boundaries join together where the eastern woodlands end and the Great Plains begin.
Food
Swainson’s hawks have a diet that is a little different from many other hawk species. During the nesting season, they will eat snakes, lizards and small mammals, such as ground squirrels, pocket gophers, voles and mice. But when not nesting, these hawks feed on large grasshoppers. Yes, you read that correctly, grasshoppers. But also dragonflies, especially when on the wintering grounds in Argentina.
On several past trips to Colorado during the month of September, I witnessed hundreds of Swainson’s hawks migrating south. While in western Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle and northern New Mexico, it seemed I couldn’t drive more than a half mile or so without seeing at least one. Some of them were running along on the ground, snatching up grasshoppers. In fact, the large female in my first photo was doing just that before she flew up and perched on the fence post!
Nesting
Nests are generally created in trees in open areas about 15-30 feet above the ground.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that females lay one to five eggs which will be incubated for quite some time, about five weeks. The nestling period is much shorter at about three weeks.
Odds and ends
• Depending on where the bird resides in North America, the Swainson’s hawk migration in a round trip to Argentina can be more than 12,000 miles — the longest of any North American raptor.
• According to the American Bird Conservancy, during the 1990s, massive numbers of Swainson’s hawks died as a result of a pesticide used in Argentina. The hawks ate poisoned grasshoppers and died in massive numbers — 35,000 in one season alone. However, due to an international conservation effort, the use of the pesticide ended and the population of Swainson’s hawks has stabilized.
• According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the oldest known Swainson’s hawk in the wild was more than 26 years old when it was recaptured in 2012 after being banded in 1986.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.