This week, Randy discusses the brown-headed cowbird.
My dislike for them stems from the fact that their behavior is detrimental to other bird species.
Brown-headed cowbirds don’t raise their own young. Instead, they lay eggs in the nests of other birds — nest parasitism — so that the host bird raises the cowbird offspring.
This often negatively impacts the host bird’s offspring, because cowbird eggs hatch quickly, and the nestlings grow quickly and consume more food than the nestlings of the host bird. Sadly, the host’s own nestlings often don’t survive.
And to make matters worse, cowbird females can lay dozens of eggs in a season.
How it started
The brown-headed cowbird once resided in the central portion of the country — the Plains States and surrounding areas.
Bird experts believe cowbirds once followed the American buffalo, eating insects stirred up by the beasts. Because they had to follow migrating buffalo herds, this may be why cowbirds developed their way of laying their eggs in the nests of other birds, because they wouldn’t be around to raise the young.
However, settlers moved in and nearly exterminated the bison, replacing them with cattle. Settlers also cleared land. Both of these actions are believed to be the reason brown-headed cowbirds have spread all over the country.
Bird species which can be detrimental to other bird species often thrive with development by humans.
Black-capped vireo
This thriving of the brown-headed cowbird is believed to have caused the decline of several endangered species, including the black-capped vireo.
During the breeding season, the black-capped vireo inhabits a swath of land from northern Mexico through Texas and into Oklahoma. Black-capped vireos nest and inhabit oak scrub in poor, rocky soil. These birds are found in the Lawton area — west-central Oklahoma — and south from there.
Because it is believed that two things caused this bird’s massive decline, cowbirds and fire suppression, extensive efforts were undertaken to eliminate these two problems on Fort Sill and the Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge — prime habitat for the black-capped vireo.
According to an article released by the U.S. Army — “Army, civilians protecting endangered black-capped vireo” — bird experts surveyed Fort Sill and the WMNWR in the 1980s to determine how many of these birds existed there.
They counted a few pairs nesting on the fort and about 60 pairs on the refuge.
Those involved, including biologists, began efforts to save the bird. One way was by setting prescribed burns. The other way was by eliminating cowbirds. They trapped birds which were then either destroyed or given to raptor rehabilitation centers as food for hawks, eagles and owls, according to the article.
As of 2016, bird experts believed there were 600 to 700 nesting pairs on the fort and about 4,300 pairs on the refuge. Wow!
Because of these efforts, which were conducted in Oklahoma and Texas, the black-capped vireo was taken off of the endangered species list in 2018 after more than 40 years.
Mafia behavior
Some host birds will notice a cowbird egg is different from their own, and either remove it, put more nesting material over it, destroy it or just build a new nest altogether.
In 2007, the University of Florida documented evidence of what researchers there called “mafia” behavior in brown-headed cowbirds.
Researchers discovered that cowbirds will actually ransack and destroy the nests of warblers that don’t buy into the ruse and raise their young.
Jeff Hoover, an avian ecologist at the Florida Museum of Natural History, explained it in an article published by the university in 2007.
“It’s the female cowbirds who are running the mafia racket at our study site,” Hoover said. “Our study shows many of them returned and ransacked the nest when we removed the parasitic egg.”
Hoover explained that hosts which either removed or destroyed the parasitic eggs, were called “ejectors,” and those that accepted the parasitic eggs were called “accepters.”
“Retaliatory mafia behavior in cowbirds makes hosts’ acceptance of cowbird eggs a better proposition than ejection,” he said. “The accepting warblers in our study produced more of their own offspring, on average, than those where we ejected cowbird eggs.”
The article explained that hosts may lose some, but not all, of their biological offspring by accepting the parasitism. During the experiment, they found that warbler nests were ransacked 56 percent of the time when researchers removed the parasitic eggs and cowbirds were allowed nest access, versus 6 percent when the cowbird eggs were accepted and cowbirds had nest access.
Description
Brown-headed cowbirds are sexually dichromatic. The male has a black body and a brown head. Females are brown overall, with various shades. They both have somewhat short finch-like beaks.
Range
Brown-headed cowbirds are permanent residents over most of Oklahoma, with the Panhandle being the exception. During the breeding season, they are residents in all states and portions of Canada and Mexico.
Habitat
Open areas such as fields, pastures, thickets and residential areas. They usually avoid heavily wooded areas.
Food
Brown-headed cowbirds eat a variety of seeds and insects. Insects include grasshoppers, beetles, caterpillars and spiders.
Nesting
Well, you know, they don’t. However, there is a little more to it. Many birds, when nesting, lay one egg a day. They won’t incubate until all eggs are laid. Often, a female brown-headed cowbird will watch a host bird carefully. Once the host female has laid two or more eggs, and she is away finding food, the female brown-headed cowbird will move in and lay one or more eggs in the nest. She may also remove and/or consume the host’s eggs.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.