The long-billed curlew isn’t exactly a common bird in the Ada area, but it does pass through during spring and fall migration.
It is the largest shorebird in North America. But even though it is a shorebird, its preferred habitat during the breeding season is shortgrass prairie.
While long-billed curlews are fairly large birds, they’re not quite as large as most egrets and herons. One’s body is about the size of an American crow.
And they are considered a somewhat rare migrant in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma City Audubon Society reports that LBCs are most often seen in April and September in the state.
The organization also reports that most sightings occur at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. However, I must say that Lake Hefner is probably one of the most birded areas in the state. I can’t recall a day when I visited and didn’t see at least 10 birders/birdwatchers there.
So, that could be the reason for the majority of reports being at Lake Hefner. I’m sure long-billed curlews are seen at other lakes and wetland areas in the state, especially in western Oklahoma.
And, although most sightings occur in September, during fall migration, a long-billed curlew was photographed a couple of weeks ago at Lake Texoma migrating with a whimbrel (future column).
If you visit the Gulf Coast of Texas in fall and winter, you’ll see these interesting birds all over the place from the ocean beaches to tidal mudflats to flooded fields miles inland.
During migration, however, when they make stopovers, they often don’t hang around long. They fuel up on food and water and then hit the highway, er, skyway.
I truly enjoy watching these birds. While they will grab up prey in the water, or on the ground, the way they use their long bills to find food underground is fascinating.
LBCs have special nerves in their bill tips which helps them locate food fairly deep in the ground. They also use those long bills to reach down between rocks, in crevasses and into underground burrows to reach prey.
Description
Several shorebirds have long bills, but the long-billed curlew has the longest, growing to about 8 inches long for adults. That’s a lot of longs!
Males and females are very similar; however, females tend to have a longer bill with a more pronounced curve at the tip than males.
They stand more than a foot tall and are 20 to 26 inches from tip of the tail to the tip of that very long, curved-down bill.
Long-billed curlews have speckled necks and heads, cinnamon-colored bellies and mottled backs.
They have long, bluish-gray legs.
Range
During the summer breeding season, long-billed curlews can be found in several Rocky Mountain states and western portions of the Great Plains. The only place they breed in Oklahoma is in the western half of the Panhandle.
They winter along the Gulf and Pacific coasts, and also in much of Mexico.
Habitat
During migration, look for these birds at lake shores, watersheds, and large ponds — especially ones with shallow water, wet pastures and muddy agricultural fields.
At their wintering grounds, they can be found at beaches, tidal estuaries, wetlands, coastal mudflats and flooded fields.
Food
Insects, small crabs, shrimp, crayfish, earthworms, mollusks, grasshoppers, beetles, caterpillars, spiders and even small toads and frogs. Like many birds, LBCs will eat just about anything they can swallow. And, as you can imagine, their diet near coastal areas is a bit different than their diet in the grasslands.
Odds and ends
• Long-billed curlews are not real abundant. Partners in Flight estimates a global population of just 140,000. They were once much more numerous however, habitat loss and overhunting in the 19th century reduced their populations greatly across the country.
• The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that both male and female LBCs incubate the eggs and care for the brood. However, the female typically abandons the family about two to three weeks after the young hatch, leaving her mate to care for the young. The pair may breed together again the following year, despite the parting of ways, the Lab reports.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
