Randy's Natural World

I mentioned last week that the white-throated sparrow would be the featured creature for this week, and here it is!
Before I go any further, let me say something. I’ve gotten some positive feedback lately about my columns, especially about the sparrows.
I mentioned a while back that I was writing about sparrows to help inform folks about the many different species of these birds. Because some people believe a sparrow is a sparrow. And that is most certainly not true.
Sadly, most of the sparrows people see are house sparrows, which are in a different family from our native sparrows. They are also an invasive species.
White-throated sparrows can be fairly colorful and are winter visitors to Oklahoma. They also have two color variances, white-striped and tan-striped.
I also may have mentioned last week that I was featuring the white-crowned sparrow and the white-throated sparrow in succession because the two are similar in appearance — especially to the inexperienced eye.
Both the white-crowned sparrow and the white-throated sparrow (white-striped) typically have black and white stripes atop their heads, but there are a few major differences.
The back half of the white-throated sparrow is pretty typical for a sparrow, with various shades of brown. It has brown sides and a gray breast. It has a clearly defined white throat.
The white morph has black and white stripes atop its head, whereas the tan morph has black and, well, tan stripes. Both color variances have yellow lores located above and in front of the eyes.
Their beaks are a dull gray.
I really enjoy these birds, and it’s always a pleasure when they visit my feeders.
Range
White-throated sparrows breed in the evergreen forests of Canada and in portions of several northern states, from Minnesota to Maine. They spend fall and winter in the United States from Arizona and New Mexico, northeast to Minnesota, and most all states eastward. They can be found all over Oklahoma during fall and winter, except the Panhandle.
Habitat
White-throated sparrows often feed on the ground and can be found on woodland edges, thickets, hedgerows and residential yards.
Food
Like many birds, white-throated sparrows eat many insects during the warmer months and seeds and fruit during winter.
They will visit feeding stations and can be attracted with millet, black oil sunflower seeds, shelled peanuts and cracked corn.
Odds and ends
• Here’s something interesting, courtesy of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Both color variances of white-throated sparrow are genetically determined, and they continue because individuals almost always mate with a bird of the opposite morph. The lab reports that males of both color variances prefer females with white stripes, but both kinds of females prefer tan-striped males. White-striped birds are more aggressive than tan-striped birds, and white-striped females may be able to outcompete tan-striped females for tan-striped males, according to the Lab.
• When distinguishing white-throated sparrows from white-crowned sparrows, just look for the clearly defined white patch on the throat. Also, white-throated sparrows have gray beaks, whereas white-crowned sparrows have bright orange beaks.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for over 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
