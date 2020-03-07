Well, I figured since I featured the scarlet tanager last week, why not feature its close relative, the summer tanager.
They’re not quite back from winter vacation, but, as summer residents in the Ada area, they’ll be here soon. Yay, spring!
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, northward migration “probably” begins by mid- or late February in Central and South America, with migration being well under way by mid-March. However, I believe we won’t see many tanagers in Oklahoma until April.
Summer tanagers are related to cardinals, grosbeaks and buntings.
Although they are not easy to spot visually, their songs and calls often give them away. I could write about this bird’s soft and sweet song and its chippy-chop calls, but really the best way to learn it is to listen to it.
Two good places online for listening include Audubon, www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Summer_Tanager/sounds, and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s website, www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Summer_Tanager/sounds.
I encourage you to visit and listen. Their vocalizations are commonly heard all summer long. Many people just don’t know what the sounds are coming from.
According to the Cornell Lab, their calls are variously phoneticized as pit-i-tuck, pichy-tuck, chippy-chuck, pa-chip-it-tut, etc. All I know is to me, their calls don’t really sound like they’re coming from a bird.
Appearance
Summer tanagers are sexually dimorphic. Males are rosy red all over (photo), while females are mustard yellow below and yellow-olive green above (photo).
Now, many agencies like to say that male summer tanagers are the only completely red songbirds in North America, but that’s not entirely true. They are the only songbird with “all-red plumage”; however, there is a tinge of dark coloring in their wings and backs, and their beaks are yellowish in color.
Summer tanagers are about 7.5 inches in length. They are shorter than cardinals (shorter tails), but their body sizes are similar.
Immature males are yellowish and resemble females until the following spring, when they begin turning red. During that time, they are often a mixture of red and yellow.
Also, older females can sometimes have a bit of red plumage.
Range
During the breeding season, summer tanagers inhabit about the eastern half of Oklahoma. But also portions of the American Southwest, most of Texas and most Eastern and Southeastern states, from Nebraska to West Virginia and south to Florida.
Habitat
Mostly a woodland bird. However, I often see them where large trees — such as oaks — are scattered about but not too far from forest edges. I’ve seen them many times around my house and at Wintersmith Park a few times.
Food
Summer tanagers are exceptional at catching flying insects in mid-air, especially wasps and bees. And once they do catch one, they will carry victims to a nearby tree, where they will remove the stingers by rubbing them on a branch. And when they find a wasp nest, summer tanagers will first get rid of all the adults — by capturing and eating them, or by harassment — and then raid the nest and eat all the wasp larvae, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
But summer tanagers also eat other insects, and not just by hawking them out of the air. Other insects include flies, grasshoppers, beetles, moths, ants, termites, and some spiders.
In winter, and during migration, they will eat fruit such as berries as well.
Nesting
Summer tanagers nest in trees. The female lays three to four eggs, which she incubates for about 12 days, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
Nestlings grow fast and leave the nest at about 10 days or so. However, they can’t really fly and take cover in vegetation while the parents bring them food. Parents will do this for up to three weeks after the young fledge, when they are ready to fend for themselves, according to the Cornell Lab.
Odds and ends
• When males return from the wintering grounds, they will sing and chase each other vigorously, defining territorial boundaries. Prior to that would be a good time to learn their songs and calls.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
