The scarlet tanager is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful birds in North America.
When many people hear the term "redbird," they may think of the northern cardinal. But the male scarlet tanager during the breeding season sports an intense red coloring that is unrivaled, in North America anyway.
Its jet-black wings, tail and eyes only add to its striking appearance.
But sadly, these birds don't reside in the Ada area. However, they do migrate through in spring and fall, but they are uncommon.
One good thing is when they migrate through in the spring, males are in full breeding plumage.
Description
As mentioned, breeding males are red overall with black wings, tails and eyes.
When the breeding season ends, males actually turn yellow, but the wings and tails remain dark.
Females are always olive yellow with darker wings, but the wings are not as dark as a male's.
The only bird which could be confused with the scarlet tanager is the summer tanager, which is a common summer resident in the Ada area.
The male summer tanager resembles the scarlet tanager but is all red, except for the beak. Besides lacking the dark wings of the scarlet tanager, its red coloring is a bit more subdued.
Female summer tanagers are more golden than female scarlet tanagers and do not have dark wings.
Range
The scarlet tanager's breeding range includes the eastern fifth of Oklahoma and most states north and east. They winter in South America.
Habitat
Tanagers are mostly woodland birds. However, during migration, they will also visit parks and gardens. And that's more common in spring, when many of them are exhausted from long flights across the Gulf of Mexico. They typically stay high in trees, but during migration, they will go after food where they can get it, including on the ground.
Food
Scarlet tanagers eat mostly insects but will also eat some fruit and tree buds, if tender. Sadly, they're not really attracted to feeders. However, they will visit berry plants in rural and residential areas. In fact, when I visit the Texas coast during spring migration, I often see tired tanagers somewhat high in trees, feasting on mulberries.
Insect prey includes, wasps, beetles, aphids, caterpillars, bees, moths and flies. They also eat worms and some spiders.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
