Continuing with the theme of winter visitors to the area, particularly waterfowl, I thought it would be good to feature the northern pintail this week.
Pintails, like mallards and gadwalls, are dabbling ducks — meaning they feed in shallow water by skimming food items from the water’s surface, or by tipping up (upending) to reach food under water.
When these ducks are tipping up, usually only their hind ends are visible above the water’s surface.
However, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, pintails will occasionally dive for food.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports that northern pintails are extremely graceful and fast fliers and are fond of zig-zagging from great heights before leveling off just before landing.
Appearance
Northern pintails are about the size of mallards and grow to between 25 and 29 inches in length. Males are larger than females.
Male northern pintails are elegant in appearance and are pretty unmistakable when it comes to identification. When I first saw them, the words “well dressed” came to mind. Males have long black tails and brown heads with white bellies and breasts. The white coloring takes up a portion of the front of the neck and then, like thin lines, extends up each side of the neck (see photo). Males also have a mixture of black, white and gray feather coloring on their backs.
Females are mottled with various shades of brown and are similar to females of many other duck species, such as mallards, gadwalls and cinnamon, blue-winged and green-winged teals. However, female northern pintails have plainer heads and slimmer, longer necks than many other ducks (see photo). In fact, northern pintails can be described as slim overall, including their shiny black bills.
Range
Northern pintails winter mostly in the southern half of the United States and south to Central America. They also have permanent ranges in portions of western mountain states, such as Colorado, California and Oregon. They nest in many northern states, and most of Canada, eh, and Alaska.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that northern pintails also inhabit Europe, the Middle East, India and Asia.
Habitat
When not breeding, pintails can be found on lakes, large ponds, reservoirs, marshes, wetlands and flooded or dry agricultural fields.
Food
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that winter food for northern pintails predominantly consists of seeds and vegetative material, but also aquatic invertebrates and earthworms.
The Lab also reports that pintails will frequent agricultural fields and eat seeds and grains, such as wheat, corn and barley.
Odds and ends
Northern pintails migrate during the night at speeds around 48 miles per hour. The longest nonstop flight recorded for a northern pintail was 1,800 miles, according to the Lab.
The oldest recorded northern pintail was a male, which was at least 22 years, 3 months old when he was found in Saskatchewan, Canada, according to the Lab.
A few words
It’s amazing, but this year so far I’ve seen 21 different bald eagles — from north Texas to northern Oklahoma — including Sulphur, Hickory and Norman. I recall back in the ‘80s having to travel long distances just to see one — if I was lucky. I’m sure it’s due to the fact that there are now about 24 times as many bald eagles as there were back then.
By the 1970s, due to trapping, shooting and poisoning, as well as pesticide-caused reproductive failures, bald eagles were listed under the Endangered Species Act. Their numbers have recovered enough that bald eagles were removed from the list.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
