This week’s featured creature is not just super common around the Ada area, but it is a winter and spring visitor.
And, although featuring the eared grebe wasn’t planned until next winter, I’ve decided to do it this week. Since last week’s bird was the pied-billed grebe, I figured, “Why not?”
As mentioned last week, the Latin genus name for “grebe” means “feet at the buttocks.” The feet placement helps grebes dive quickly and swim better through water.
These birds dive for food and to escape predators.
Appearance
At about 11.5 to 13.5 inches, the eared grebe is slightly smaller than last week’s bird, the pied-billed grebe.
During the breeding season, the eared grebe is a spectacular-looking bird — intense black chestnut coloring with red eyes and golden plumes fanning out behind those eyes (photo).
In winter, however, eared grebes are much duller but still quite interesting in appearance. They are a mixture of black and white but still have the red eyes (photo).
To be quite honest, there’s a fairly short window in which to see an eared grebe in full breeding plumage in Oklahoma, and that’s from about early April to early May.
Versus horned grebe
The eared grebe and the horned grebe are very similar in appearance. They are similar in size and colors; however, the following will help you tell the difference between the two species.
In winter, the main difference is the cheeks. The black coloring on the head of the eared grebe extends down — behind the eyes — onto the backs of its cheeks, becoming grayish as it does. To me, it resembles smudged athletic eye black or smudged mascara (photo).
The winter horned grebe also has a black crown, but there is a sharp border between the crown and its white cheeks (photo). Also, horned grebes have white-tipped bills in winter and more white coloring on the backs of their heads and necks.
And, in its breeding plumage, the horned grebe has more chestnut coloring than the eared grebe, including quite a bit on the breast. And, rather than thin golden feathers that fan out from the eye, horned grebes have golden feather tufts which slick back from the eyes. These tufts give the appearance of horns, hence the name.
I wish I could show you a photo of a horned grebe in breeding plumage, but that’s not going to happen. At least, not for a while. You see, I had some really nice photos of one in all its glory, which I had temporarily stored on my computer, but the computer crashed. And you can probably guess what happened to the photos. I’ll be heading out before too long to get some more.
Range
As mentioned previously, the Ada area is at the northern edge of the bird’s breeding range. The winter range goes south and west from Texas to California and covers most of Mexico.
Now, the Chickasaw National Recreation Area near Sulphur lists the eared grebe as a common winter visitor and the horned grebe as an uncommon winter visitor. However, I wonder if those two are switched on the list, as I see way more horned grebes there than eared grebes. Way more.
Also, although we’re at the northern edge of the winter range, birds don’t follow human maps. For instance, there have been a couple of eared grebes that have spent almost the entire winter at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City.
The eared grebe nests in a range that extends from eastern Arizona northeast to Minnesota, northwest well into Canada, southwest to northern California and back down to Arizona.
Habitat
In winter and migration, eared grebes can be found in the shallow portions of lakes and occasionally large ponds.
Food
Eared grebes eat aquatic invertebrates and insects. Also, they occasionally eat small fish, mollusks and tadpoles. In saltwater, they will eat shrimp and brine.
Odds and ends
• The first time I saw eared grebes in breeding plumage was in April 2009, I believe. My son and I were at a beach on the Texas coast when a flock floated by in the ocean. Although I hadn’t seen the species in breeding plumage previous to that, I knew immediately what they were after looking through so many field guides in my lifetime.
• According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, in the fall, almost the entire North American population of eared grebes flies by night to Mono Lake in California — a saline soda lake — or Great Salt Lake in Utah to fatten up on brine shrimp and alkali flies before migrating farther south and east to their wintering grounds.
At those lakes, they more than double their weight, and the sizes of their muscles and organs change. The pectoral (chest) muscles shrink to the point of flightlessness and the digestive organs grow significantly, according to the Lab. Before leaving for wintering grounds, the process reverses; the digestive organs shrink back to about one-fourth their peak size, and the heart and pectoral muscles grow quickly to allow for flight.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.