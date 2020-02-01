This week, I’m featuring the dark-eyed junco, which is actually a sparrow.
And in the near future, I’ll feature a bird which is called a sparrow, but actually isn’t. That’s not too confusing!
Among the first birds you’ll see at your feeding stations on winter mornings will be northern cardinals. However, dark-eyed juncos will not be far behind. Just a few minutes, actually. I’m not sure there is a bird that more signifies winter in the area than the dark-eyed junco.
Now, I know a junco when I see one. However, many people may not always be able to identify them, and with good reason. There are many different subspecies and forms of dark-eyed juncos, and, if that’s not confusing enough, some of those vary in color.
Four forms — slate-colored, white-winged, Oregon and gray-headed— were once considered separate species until 1973.
And those four subspecies winter in Oklahoma along with another form, the pink-sided. However, one species in that group — slate-colored — is much more common than the others.
Food
I’ll start with what juncos eat, as describing them will take some time. As I mentioned previously, juncos visit feeders readily and often during the winter. Dark-eyed juncos are attracted to a variety of seed, but I’ve found that they go after millet first, both white and red varieties. They will also eat black-oil sunflower seed but seem to prefer hulled sunflower seeds if available. Juncos will also eat nyjer, safflower seed, cracked corn, peanut hearts, oats and milo.
I typically buy a “finch blend” bird seed, which juncos love. It includes white and red millet, sunflower chips and nyjer. I place the seed on platform feeders and scatter it on the ground. They will visit elevated feeders but more often feed on the ground.
During the breeding season, juncos will eat some insects as well as seed.
Appearance and ranges
Juncos are medium-sized for sparrows. And while there are so many subspecies, remember that these forms sometimes breed with other forms, creating hybrids. But of the subspecies that visit Oklahoma, all have pale beaks.
Also, some juncos, like the slate-colored, are quite migratory, while other juncos such as western forms may migrate short distances or not at all.
By far the majority of juncos I see in Oklahoma are the slate-colored form. Slate-coloreds breed from the northeastern United States through Canada and into Alaska.
Males are mostly gray with white bellies (see photo). The heads of some male slate-coloreds can be quite dark. Females resemble males but have brown coloring mixed in (see photo). And that brown coloring can range from a little to a lot.
The Oregon form, a bird of the West, does visit Oklahoma during winter, though it is not as common as slate-coloreds. Males’ heads can range from medium gray to black. Their heads contrast quite a bit with the rest of the body. Backs are light brown, sides are buffy and bellies are white. Females resemble males but have gray heads, which are not dark, and have more brown coloring.
The pink-sided, a subspecies of the Oregon form, is similar in appearance to a female Oregon but has a lighter gray head, pinkish-brown sides and black lores (between the eyes and beak).
The gray-headed form is similar in appearance to the slate-colored but has black lores and a reddish-brown patch on its back.
The white-winged form resembles the slate-colored but has some white in the wings and faint white wing bars. But the white-winged is a rare visitor to Oklahoma.
Habitat
In winter, juncos can be found in many types of habitat, including parks, lawns, roadsides, fields and open woods. And while they pair up and defend territories during the breeding season, juncos form groups in the winter and feed together.
Odds and ends
• There is a very interesting article about the evolution of juncos on the Audubon website. It contains some good information and a great map, which shows where each form breeds. To view that page, visit https://www.audubon.org/news/dark-eyed-juncos-backyard-gems-come-dazzling-array-colors.
• In 2006, while camping at the Grand Canyon in Arizona, I saw several “red-backed” dark-eyed juncos. That is a yet another form, but they stay in the Southwest. The red-backed resembles the gray-headed form but has more reddish coloring on the back.
• The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that the oldest recorded dark-eyed junco was at least 11 years, 4 months old when it was recaptured and rereleased in West Virginia in 2001.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
