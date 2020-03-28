Hey, just in case you haven’t heard about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on a daily basis lately, allow me to write about it as well. It is a part of nature, after all.
But I’m hoping to calm some fears, not stoke them. There is a lot of misinformation out there, especially on social media. Also, the mainstream media isn’t helping people’s nerves with all the sensationalism.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I don’t believe in downplaying the response to the virus. And we should definitely follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local officials, but people shouldn’t panic. Just my opinion.
While I believe a lot of people fall somewhere in the middle, sadly, I feel like at least a few people are in one of two extremes. You have some who wonder why people should fear a virus that has such a high rate of survival, and then there are people who are nearly scared to death.
And it’s true that COVID-19 has a high rate of survival, but what if a healthy person who might only exhibit mild symptoms from the virus spreads it to someone who may have a more severe reaction?
When I hear someone say they don’t care about a virus that only kills a small percentage of people, I wonder to myself, “You don’t have anyone in your family who might be susceptible? Grandparents or someone with an immune deficiency?”
On the other hand, I don’t believe people should live in complete fear. While the virus does seem to be more severe for older people and those with preexisting medical conditions, even if they get it, it’s not an automatic death sentence.
While advanced age and preexisting medical conditions reduce the chances of surviving COVID-19, even many more of those people will survive the virus than will die from it.
But no one wants to find out firsthand if they are susceptible, including me. I’m not exactly a pillar of health.
And I can’t really give you numbers at this time. Experts don’t like to offer up percentages. While the WHO (World Health Organization) figured the fatality rate at 3.4% worldwide, that percentage varies by country, according to experts. It is believed the figure in the United States is in the region of 1.2 to 1.6%.
And Business Insider recently reported, “The death rate is likely to change further as more cases are confirmed, though experts predict that the percentage of deaths will decrease in the longer term since milder cases of COVID-19 are probably going undiagnosed.”
Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious diseases specialist and epidemiologist, recently told Bloomberg Markets and Finance that the WHO’s number is “probably not correct.”
“And here’s why,” she said. “That number is an average of the case fatality rates for a number of different countries. And what will be the case fatality rate in one country is not necessarily what you’ll see in another. Because you have different kinds of health care systems, different levels of infection control and preparedness, so you’re going to see a range of numbers from place to place. Looking at averages isn’t really helpful here.”
But, Gounder does believe COVID-19 is worse than the seasonal flu. More on the flu later.
And trying to figure the mortality percentage in the United States won’t really be accurate at this time either. On Thursday, it was listed that there were 82,177 “confirmed” cases of COVID-19 in the United States. Of those, 1,177 deaths were attributed to the virus. If we divide the number of deaths by the number of confirmed cases, then multiply the answer by 100, we get about 1.4% mortality rate. But what about all the people who are infected but haven’t been confirmed?
Also, the number of confirmed cases and deaths will certainly have risen by the time this column is published.
Dr. Nicholas Christakis, Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale University, recently spoke with Dave Rubin on The Rubin Report.
“Keep in mind that most people infected by this pathogen do fine,” Christakis said. “The great majority of people will have no symptoms, or will have minor symptoms. Some people, however, maybe 25% overall, will get sick. And of those, maybe 5% of those infected, will get seriously ill.”
Why quarantine?
Officials have said we must quarantine to “flatten the curve.” You’ve probably heard that a lot, but what does it mean? And why do we need to do it?
Well, one of the reasons is so that our health care system doesn’t get overwhelmed by sick people.
Christakis said that as humans are social — we assemble together, hug each other, touch each other — the virus takes advantage of that as a highway to travel through our species.
“Let’s say, for the sake of argument, that 100,000 Americans are going to die from this condition in the next year,” Christakis said. “It makes all the difference in the world whether those 100,000 die over the next year, or whether all 100,000 die in the next month. If they die in the next month, they’re going to overwhelm our health care system. And many more Americans will die than would have died if we would have allowed our health care system and our supplying chain to work.”
Christakis said by flattening the curve and pushing more cases into the future, if at any given point fewer people are sick, then the U.S. health care system will be better equipped to take care of them, and many more people might live as a result.
Also, by pushing some cases into the future, a vaccine may be created by then, or, for the people who might get sick then, doctors will know better how to treat them.
Compressed shopping
So what do we do? You’ve probably seen on social media, or from family and/or friends, conflicting advice. Whether it was solicited or not!
Some are saying, “Stay home, don’t go outside!” while others say, “Be sure and support your local restaurants and businesses during this trying time.”
So which one is it?
Well, Christakis recommends limiting the amount of times you visit businesses to purchase food and supplies.
“Instead of going out three times a week to buy stuff, go out once a week,” Christakis said. “Minimize the time you’re out and about. When a person does go out, they should ideally try to wash their hands frequently ...”
Also, the Oklahoma Department of Health indicates that it is OK to go outside.
Which is a good thing for me — and I’m sure others as well — because I like to go out each day in the spring and soak up some sun for a few minutes. Get the vitamin D working after a long, dreary winter. Please note that I am not a doctor, and I am not recommending anyone go out in the sun to “get the vitamin D working!”
But back to the ODH.
On its website, ODH answers frequently asked questions such as, “Is it okay to go to the store to get supplies and food? Is it okay to walk around the block to get some fresh air or just quiet time away from the kids, partners or other housemates? Is it okay to walk the dog?”
“The short answer is, yes,” according to the website. “You can still do all of those things. Your physical health and well-being are critical to our recovery from the impact of COVID-19.”
The following is the department’s long answer: “If you need to run to the grocery store, be mindful of those around you. If you observe congestion in an aisle, keep moving and wait for it to break apart. Pay attention to where you are in the checkout line and observe social distancing guidelines of staying 6 feet apart. Try to make a list and get what you may need to get you through the length of your voluntary quarantine. Wash your hands before and after any trips and grab a little bit of hand sanitizer for yourself (and to share with your cashier!).
“Please, take that walk around the block and get fresh air. Let Fido run around the dog park. But just like at the grocery store, be mindful of your surroundings. Maintain that social distance of 6 feet to protect yourself and others from potential exposures. If you are approaching others during your walk, cross the street or simply stop and move an appropriate distance away to ensure safe distance when you pass one another.
“Your health and well-being is essential, and undertaking activities to ensure that you and your loved ones can maintain good health is essential. Just use common sense when you do.”
Social distancing?
In that passage, social distancing was mentioned. I think most of us are aware by now what social distancing means. However, Christakis advocates for a change in terminology, from social distancing to “physical distancing.”
“We can still interact socially, but from a distance,” he said. “The irony is we want to bond together at the same time as we are sort of separating from each other in terms of physically. The reason we’re doing that physical distancing is to cut the paths in the network. And the reason we’re doing that is to flatten the curve.”
Take precautions
As for me, most of the precautions recommended by experts are something I practice every day anyway. No joke, I’m a germophobe!
I don’t want to catch anything. And we’re just getting toward the end of flu season. Everybody is seemingly terrified of COVID-19, but it appears people fail to realize that influenza and related pneumonia have killed more than 20,000 people since November, including 149 children.
During the 2018-19 flu season, of the more than 35 million cases of influenza in the United States, 34,157 people died, according to the CDC.
And many people who are susceptible to the effects of COVID-19 are also susceptible to influenza — older folks, people with heart-related problems, chronic lung issues, diabetes, cancer, etc.
So why all the fuss about COVID-19? Well, there are many reasons, but one is that it spreads faster than the flu, probably due to the longer incubation time.
And COVID-19 is new, so there are no vaccine and no approved drugs to treat it.
Another reason is that it appears to be more deadly than the flu. If the death rate for COVID-19 is 1.5%, than that is more deadly than influenza, which kills about 0.1% of people infected.
What is COVID-19?
Coronaviruses aren’t new. They were first identified in the 1960s.
In November 2002, there was an outbreak of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) that originated in southern China and lasted until July 2003. SARS is a viral respiratory illness caused by a coronavirus. COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) is related to the original SARS (SARS-CoV-1).
The original outbreak of SARS caused an eventual 8,098 cases, resulting in 774 deaths reported in 17 countries (9.6% fatality rate), with the majority of cases in mainland China and Hong Kong.
According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the median incubation period for COVID-19 is estimated to be 5.1 days, and 97.5% of those who develop symptoms will do so within 11.5 days of infection.
Alert, not anxious
Dr. Mikhail Varshavski D.O., an actively practicing board certified family medicine doctor with a channel on YouTube called “Doctor Mike,” recently released a video fact-checking the media about COVID-19
Varshavski said he has seen — especially in digital media — where websites “create click-worthy, buzzy articles that really are inciting panic and scaring people more than anything.”
Varshavski cited an article by National Geographic published Feb. 18, titled “Here’s what coronavirus does to the body.”
Varshavski noted a paragraph which stated, “Even if death doesn’t occur, some patients survive with permanent lung damage. According to the WHO, SARS (2002-03 outbreak) punched holes in the lungs, giving them a honeycomb-like appearance — and these lesions are present in those afflicted by novel coronavirus, too.”
Varshavski said 82% of COVID-19 cases are mild.
“As we learn more, for example, there have been 150,000 or so cases tested in South Korea. They found that the fatality rate is 0.6% there. Not the 3.4% that the WHO talked about in China, which is to say that we need to learn more about it. But to talk about it as if it’s creating honeycomb lungs, or bloodstorms, or infecting the stomach because SARS and MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome) affected the stomach, why write this article? I don’t even know what purpose this serves, outside of getting clicks and trying to get people scared. This is not helpful NatGeo, you’re not helping anyone with this. There’s a reason why I keep saying, ‘Alert, not anxious’ in my videos, and it’s because we need people to not panic.”
Educate yourself
In my life, I strongly encourage my family members to educate themselves about a subject and not rely on the mainstream media, of which I am not a big fan.
For community issues, or how national or international issues affect local residents, I encourage reading the local newspaper and checking its website for up-to-date information. Local newspapers would rather keep people informed versus keeping them tuned in with scary reporting, in my experience.
But also, and this is what I do, go straight to the sources — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, etc.
This way, one can educate oneself about a certain subject without all the drama.
In fact, the other day I was listening to an Oklahoma City radio station when they had something come on to inform listeners about the current state of the coronavirus in Oklahoma.
The person reporting sounded robotic while ominous music played in the background. Rather than being helpful and informative, I thought it sounded scary, like a narration of an early 1980s post-apocalyptic action movie!
If I didn’t know what I know, that would be kind of scary.
Slowing the spread
The Oklahoma Department of Health would like to slow the spread of the virus and offers the following tips:
Rule 1: Wash your hands the correct way. A lot. It seems so simple, but if we all wash our hands at least half as often as we check our smartphones (maybe even a quarter of the time), we can help prevent the spread of germs on common surfaces. This means fewer germs catching a ride from person to person. If you can’t wash your hands more frequently, hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol (sanitizer’s main ingredient) will do the trick.
Rule 2: Keep Your Hands to Yourself. And Off Your Face. A study published in the American Journal of Infection (2015) found that people touch their face on average more than 20 times an hour, and almost half of the time this involves eyes, nose or mouth. Viruses live and spread on the things we touch on a regular basis.
Let’s just play this out… You open the door to the gas station, pay the cashier for your gas, and then head back out the door. A few minutes later, your contact is stuck, so you rub your eye. As you were drinking your water, a little spilled, and you immediately brought your hand to your mouth. That same hand that touched the door to the gas station and handed a bill to the cashier. Each time you move your hand to your face, you are increasing the ways any virus can enter your body.
Rule 3: Sanitize Your Life. Now, we don’t mean you need to go crazy here walking around with sanitizer spray and dousing everything you own (and everyone you meet), but we do want to encourage you to take the extra time to sanitize those dirty surfaces you, and the people you love, use on a regular basis. Think of it like an extended spring cleaning exercise, and enjoy how fresh and clean your surroundings will smell. Surfaces in your home that are high-traffic areas for your hands should be high priority for you. Stores fresh out of sanitizer spray? No problem; you can make your own with 2/3 cup of rubbing alcohol and 1/3 cup of aloe vera gel. If you’re feeling fancy, you can even add a few drops of your favorite essential oil.
Helpful links
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.