Ranch macaroni and cheese

Ingredients
4 cups elbow macaroni, cooked according to package directions
1 1/2 cups Hiland Cheddar Cheese, grated
1 1/2 cups Hiland Monterey Jack cheese, grated
1/2 cup Hiland 2% Milk
1/2 cup bottled ranch dressing
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan or Asiago cheese, or combination
1/2 cup plain dry bread crumbs
4 tsp. Hiland Butter
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a large casserole dish. Combine milk and Ranch dressing; pour 2 tbsp. of this mixture into bottom of casserole dish. Lightly toss cooked macaroni, cheddar, Monterey Jack cheese, and remaining Ranch mixture in casserole dish. Top with grated Parmesan or Asiago, and bread crumbs; dot with butter. Bake, uncovered, for 25 to 30 minutes, or until hot and bubbly. Enjoy!
Step 2
Tip: Any shaped pasta can be used for this recipe; I like to use small shells that catch all of the flavors in every bite! Recipe tested using Hidden Valley® Ranch Old Fashioned Buttermilk Ranch dressing. For a heartier version, add diced cooked ham.
