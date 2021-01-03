I have featured the purple finch in the past, however, this species is prevalent across Oklahoma this winter, so I figured now would be a good time to feature it again.
These winter visitors to Oklahoma are an irruptive species, which basically means they are more abundant in some winters than others.
And, like many other bird species, they are quite irruptive this year. Oklahoma residents have reported via social media to seeing purple finches, including in Pontotoc and surrounding counties.
I have seen quite a few at my feeders in the past couple of months. You, too, may have been fortunate enough this fall and winter to have seen one or more at your feeders.
Which is a real joy, because purple finches aren’t always common in the Ada area. In fact, even when they’re here, they’re not all that common.
Appearance
Purple finches are about six inches in length. They are chunky birds and have short conical beaks.
The female purple finch resembles a sparrow to an extent, and is a mixture of various shades of brown and white. Females, immatures and juveniles also have heavily streaked breasts and bellies.
Among the things that distinguish purple finch females from female house finches are the bold facial markings -- a whitish eyebrow, and a whitish stripe extending from the chin back toward the nape of the neck (see photo).
Males, too, have these light stripes, but, due to their coloring, the stripes appear stained pink, which makes them more difficult to see (see photo).
Make note that immature purple finches — both male and female — look just like adult females. Males usually don’t start getting their color until they are at least a year old.
Male purple finches resemble females, but have red wine coloring about their heads, chests, backs and the back of their rumps (see photo).
Roger Tory Peterson, the famous American naturalist, ornithologist, artist and educator, described the adult male purple finch as a “sparrow dipped in raspberry juice.”
Versus the
house finch
To someone with less experience in birding/birdwatching, the purple finch can be confused with the house finch, which is a more common, permanent area resident.
Once a person learns how to tell the two apart, they won’t be as apt to guess incorrectly in the future.
While male purple finches have raspberry coloring, male house finches have a more cherry red coloring. However, I have seen some house finches with more drab red.
But use caution while comparing colors. It is helpful, but colors vary among individual birds. I’ve seen males of both species that hardly had any color, while others were bursting with it.
Both have streaks, but the bellies of house finches — female and male — are heavily streaked. With purple finches, only the female and immature/juvenile have belly streaks.
Something else that helps distinguish the two is, purple finches have a deeper notch at the end of the tail.
But what I look for the most, if possible, is those facial markings.
Range
As I mentioned previously, purple finches are winter visitors to Oklahoma — the eastern four-fifths of the state, that is. That winter range also extends straight north to Canada, east to Maine, south to the panhandle of Florida, and then back east to north and east Texas. They also winter along the Pacific Coast and southern Arizona.
Their breeding range includes parts of California, most of Canada and many U.S. states surrounding the Great Lakes.
Habitat
In winter, purple finches can be found in woodlands, overgrown fields, hedgerows, suburbs and residential yards.
Food
In summer, purple finches eat seeds, berries, tree buds and some insects.
In winter, they eat mostly seeds. They are attracted to residential feeders and like black oil sunflower seeds, hulled sunflower seeds, millet and nyjer. At my feeding stations, they spent as much time eating seeds off the ground as they did at feeders.
Odds and Ends
• The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports the purple finch is one of the least-studied finches in North America. This is because it is neither common enough to be easily studied, nor rare enough to be threatened with extinction.
Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.