Pumpkin pie stuffed French toast.

Ingredients
4 slices (1 1/2 inch thick slices) of French bread
1/2 cup Cream Cheese
1/2 Jar 9-oz. Southern Okie Gourmet Pumpkin Spread
1/3 cup Chopped Pecans
1 tbsp. sugar
4 eggs
1 cup Hiland Milk
2 tbsp. Cheatwood’s Honey
1 1/2 tsp. Griffin’s Vanilla
Griffin’s butter pecan syrup
Directions
Step 1
Cut a 3 inch pocket about 2 inches deep into each bread slice.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese with electric mixer for 20 seconds on medium speed. Add sugar, pumpkin spread, pecans and vanilla, beat until smooth. Divide cheese mixture evenly into pocket of bread slices to form a sandwich. Place bread slices in baking dish and set aside.
Step 3
In a separate bowl whisk together eggs, milk, honey and vanilla. Pour egg mixture over bread slices pressing bread down slightly to absorb the egg mixture. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours, turning bread slices over once or twice during chilling time.
Step 4
Heat lightly greased griddle or frying pan to medium heat. Cook bread slices on hot griddle for 4 to 6 minutes or until golden brown, turning once throughout cooking time. Serve topped with additional Southern Okie Gourmet Pumpkin Spread and syrup.
