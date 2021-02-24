This is the ultimate taste of fall – pumpkin and pecan pancakes with warm syrup. Adding the pecans once the pancakes are on the griddle makes a pretty pancake. Our Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes are the epitome of fall. Gina’s Gourmet pumpkin spread combines with Shawnee Mills pancake mix to make a breakfast that will have your taste buds singing. A sprinkle of local Miller Pecan Co. pecans adds a fresh nuttiness, and a topping of fresh Hiland butter and classic Griffin’s syrup pull all the flavors together. This makes a great weekend breakfast or brunch along with Oklahoma favorites like Bar-S bacon and Greer’s Ranch House sausage. Make this recipe and wait for the oohs and ahhs.
Ingredients
2 pkg. Shawnee Mills buttermilk pancake and waffle mix
1/2 cup Gina’s Gourmet Pumpkin Spread
1 1/2 cups Hiland milk
1 tbsp. vegetable oil
3 eggs
2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 1/2 cups Miller Pecan Co. chopped pecans
Griffin’s Original Waffle Syrup
Hiland Butter
Directions
Step 1
Heat griddle or skillet over medium heat or to 350 degrees. Grease griddle with vegetable oil if necessary. In a medium bowl, stir pancake mix, pumpkin spread, milk, vegetable oil, eggs and pumpkin pie spice until well blended.
Step 2
For each pancake, pour slightly less than 1⁄4 cup batter onto the hot griddle. Sprinkle pecans liberally onto each pancake. Cook until edges are dry, flip and serve with Hiland butter and Griffin’s syrup.
