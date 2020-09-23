Pumpkin coffee cake with maple glaze.

Ingredients
1 (15-oz.) can pumpkin puree
1/3 cup Hiland Sour Cream
1 tablespoon Griffin’s vanilla
2 eggs
2 tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 box yellow cake mix
1 tbsp. baking soda
4 tablespoons Hiland Unsalted Butter, melted
1/2 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Glaze:
1/2 cup Griffin’s Original Syrup
1/3 cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
Directions
Step 1
In a mixing bowl, combine pumpkin, sour cream, vanilla, eggs, pumpkin pie spice, cake mix and baking soda. Mix with an electric mixer until thoroughly combined.
Step 2
Pour into a 9-by-13-inch cake pan.
Step 3
In a small bowl, combine butter, flour, brown sugar and pecans. Sprinkle on top of cake batter. Bake cake in a 350-degree oven for about 30 to 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Step 4
While cake is baking, make the glaze by combining the syrup and cream in a small saucepan. Heat until it comes to a simmer, then remove from heat.
Step 5
When cake is done, poke a few holes in the top, and pour on the glaze.
Step 6
Let cool slightly before cutting into pieces. Delicious served with freshly whipped Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream.
