Pumpkin coffee cake with maple glaze

Ingredients

1 (15-oz.) can pumpkin puree

1/3 cup Hiland Sour Cream

1 tablespoon Griffin’s vanilla

2 eggs

2 tbsp. pumpkin pie spice

1 box yellow cake mix

1 tbsp. baking soda

4 tablespoons Hiland Unsalted Butter, melted

1/2 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped pecans 

Glaze:

1/2 cup Griffin’s Original Syrup

1/3 cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream

Directions

Step 1

In a mixing bowl, combine pumpkin, sour cream, vanilla, eggs, pumpkin pie spice, cake mix and baking soda. Mix with an electric mixer until thoroughly combined.

Step 2

Pour into a 9-by-13-inch cake pan.

Step 3

In a small bowl, combine butter, flour, brown sugar and pecans. Sprinkle on top of cake batter. Bake cake in a 350-degree oven for about 30 to 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Step 4

While cake is baking, make the glaze by combining the syrup and cream in a small saucepan. Heat until it comes to a simmer, then remove from heat.

Step 5

When cake is done, poke a few holes in the top, and pour on the glaze.

Step 6

Let cool slightly before cutting into pieces. Delicious served with freshly whipped Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream.

Tags

