Pumpkin cheesecake cupcakes.

Ingredients
2/3 cup Shawnee Mills all purpose flour
15 oz. can pumpkin puree
1/2 cup Andrew’s honey
2 large eggs
1/2 cup Hiland sour cream
1/2 cup Hiland milk
2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1 cup Hiland heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup Hiland sour cream
2 tsp. granulated sugar
2 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350º.
Step 2
Use a 12-cup muffin pan lined with paper cups.
Step 3
In a bowl, thoroughly mix together all dry ingredients flour, pumpkin pie spice, salt, baking powder, and baking soda.
Step 4
In a large bowl, whisk together pumpkin puree and honey, once mixed thoroughly add remaining vanilla, sour cream and milk until a smooth consistency. Add in dry ingredients and whisk until batter is smooth.
Step 5
Fill each muffin cup with approximately 1⁄2 cup of batter using 4 oz ice cream scoop. Bake for 20 minutes and allow another twenty minutes for cooling. This is a good time to make the whipped cream topping.
Step 6
Remove cupcakes from pan and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Step 7
For the whipped cream topping, the secret is “cold, cold”. Mix together the sour cream Whipping cream and vanilla. Whip until mixture is a little airy and slight peeks are forming. Add the sugar and whip till firm peek.
Step 8
Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with more pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon on top and before serving.
