Pumpkin cheesecake cupcakes

Ingredients

2/3 cup Shawnee Mills all purpose flour

15 oz. can pumpkin puree

1/2 cup Andrew’s honey

2 large eggs

1/2 cup Hiland sour cream

1/2 cup Hiland milk

2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 cup Hiland heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup Hiland sour cream

2 tsp. granulated sugar

2 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350º.

Step 2

Use a 12-cup muffin pan lined with paper cups.

Step 3

In a bowl, thoroughly mix together all dry ingredients flour, pumpkin pie spice, salt, baking powder, and baking soda.

Step 4

In a large bowl, whisk together pumpkin puree and honey, once mixed thoroughly add remaining vanilla, sour cream and milk until a smooth consistency. Add in dry ingredients and whisk until batter is smooth.

Step 5

Fill each muffin cup with approximately 1⁄2 cup of batter using 4 oz ice cream scoop. Bake for 20 minutes and allow another twenty minutes for cooling. This is a good time to make the whipped cream topping.

Step 6

Remove cupcakes from pan and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Step 7

For the whipped cream topping, the secret is “cold, cold”. Mix together the sour cream Whipping cream and vanilla. Whip until mixture is a little airy and slight peeks are forming. Add the sugar and whip till firm peek.

Step 8

Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with more pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon on top and before serving.

