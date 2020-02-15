In general, the best time to prune most plants is during the winter or early spring, before new growth begins. There are exceptions to this rule, depending on the growth and blooming habits of the plants. Pruning can actually be done at any time of the year; however, recommended times vary with different plants. If the plant is a spring flowering plant such as forsythia or wisteria, then pruning should be done as soon as the flowers have faded.
Spring-flowering plants form their flowers during the summer and fall. Thus, summer, fall, or winter pruning will remove flower buds, destroying the spring flowering display. The blooms of summer-flowering shrubs, trees and vines bloom on limbs produced the same season. These plants may be pruned in the fall or in early spring. Plants in this category would include Rose-of Sharon and Butterfly Bush. When pruning, never remove more than one-third of the branching system of any tree or about two-thirds of a shrub or vine any year. There are exceptions, however, with some shrubs able to regenerate themselves from the root system. Dehorning or topping a tree is never warranted!
Dehorning a tree substantially shortens its life. Pruning should follow a definite plan. Consider the reason or purpose before cutting begins. By making the pruning cuts in a certain order, the total number or cuts can be reduced. Begin by removing all dead, broken, diseased, or problem limbs by cutting them at the point of origin or back to a strong lateral branch or shoot. Removing this material often opens the canopy sufficiently that no further pruning is necessary. Pruning, like any other skill, requires knowledge and practice to achieve success. Remember that pruning is the removal of certain plant parts that are no longer effective or of use to the plant.
Regardless of how small or large the project, always remember safety first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.