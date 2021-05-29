The prothonotary warbler is a striking bird which probably gets overlooked due to its small size.
However, although it is rather little, it is fairly large and robust for a warbler.
This bright yellow wood-warbler is the only member of the genus “protonotaria,” named for its plumage, which reportedly resembles the bright yellow robes of papal clerks (prothonotaries) in the Roman Catholic church.
Prothonotary warblers spend the breeding season in Oklahoma, and I enjoy seeing them when they return each spring, usually in early April.
swampy
Appearance
Males are bright yellow overall, with blue-gray wings, backs and tops of tales. Females resemble males, but are a bit duller, and have a greenish wash over their heads and napes of the necks.
These birds measure about 5.5 inches in length, are heavy-bodied, and have rather thick, pointed black bills, and short tails.
Range
Breeding range for the prothonotary warbler includes most of the eastern United states including the eastern half of Oklahoma.
They winter in the mangrove forests of Central and South America. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that this bird’s population is in decline due in part to habitat destruction (woodland clearing) in its breeding range.
However, a greater threat may be the rapid destruction of mangrove forests in northern South America, where the greatest numbers of prothonotaries overwinter, according to the Cornell Lab.
Habitat
Prothonotary warblers are sometimes called “swamp warblers” as they favor areas near and above water.
Their habitat includes swamps, marshy areas with trees, and in woods around the edges of lakes, creeks and ponds.
Food
Prothonotary warblers eat mostly insects and snails. Insects include flies, beetles, moths, caterpillars, grasshoppers, mayflies, and ants.
They also eat spiders and insect larvae, especially aquatic insects.
Nesting
The prothonotary warbler is the only eastern wood-warbler that nests in tree cavities. It often uses holes excavated by downy woodpeckers, but also nests in a variety of other cavities, and even nesting boxes in the correct habitat.
Female lays three to seven eggs which are incubated for about two weeks. Nestling peried is about 10 days.
Odds and ends
According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the Prothonotary warbler holds a place in U.S. history by being part of the conviction of alleged spy Alger Hiss, and the corresponding political rise of Richard Nixon.
Whittaker Chambers, an ex- communist, accused Hiss of espionage, although Hiss repeatedly denied ever knowing Chambers, who had testified that he and Hiss were friends.
To verify his claim, Chambers admitted knowledge of Hiss’ personal issues, including that Hiss was an amateur ornithologist who had been excited at seeing a prothonotary warbler along the Potomac River.
When asked about it later, Hiss admitted that he had seen the warbler along the river. As a member of the House Un-American Activities Committee investigating the Hiss allegations, then freshman congressman Richard Nixon played a prominent role in proving that the
two men knew each other, and that Hiss had perjured himself.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for 40 years. Email him at rnw@usa.com.)
