Proper mineral supplementation

Summer often becomes a busy time of year for ranchers (especially during haying season). Don’t forget to check mineral feeders or blocks to be certain they are supplying the minerals your cows need.
It is always a good idea to measure consumption of the mineral based on the recommended consumption on the tag and based on the number of cows in the herd. If the cows are over-or under-consuming the mineral, adjustments may need to be made.
In some cases, medications may be recommended by your veterinarian to be included in the mineral mix. If this is the case, a Veterinary Feed Directive will be necessary for most antibiotic feeding in mineral supplements. Contact and work with your local large-animal veterinarian about the appropriate VFD for your operation. Cow calf operators will want to monitor mineral consumption closely to be certain that the label-recommended amounts are being consumed by the cattle. If the animals are not consuming the mineral every day, adequate coverage may not be available for the animals.
For more information about the Veterinary Feed Directive, contact your local veterinarian or call the OSU Extension Office.
Placement of mineral feeders and blocks can aid in achieving optimum mineral intake. Place them in areas where cattle spend a lot of time. Minerals should be placed in loafing areas, near water sources, in shady areas, or any other location that tends be a popular place for the herd to congregate.
One rule of thumb is to provide one mineral feeding station for every 30 to 50 cows. Check feeders at least once a week and keep a clean, fresh supply of minerals present at all times. A good feeder should keep minerals dry, be portable and hold up to abuse and corrosion. Open tubs are not adequate in high-rainfall areas. A well-constructed mineral feeder can pay for itself in less than a year, especially if very expensive mineral is being fed and wasted.
Choosing a mineral mix requires understanding of the animal’s requirements and the minerals available in the forages and feedstuffs available to the animals. This can often be a very intimidating decision to make, and many producers just chose the cheapest mineral, because they don’t know what else to do. Understanding the difference in types of minerals and requirements by cattle may sound expensive, but it can definitely pay dividends during breeding and calving season.
Minerals needs tend to be area-specific and change with soil type, fertilization rates, rainfall and many other factors. Mineral requirements will also depend on animal age and stage of production.
An excellent reference source for Oklahoma beef producers about mineral supplementation can be found in the Oklahoma State University Extension Bulletin E-861, “Vitamin and Mineral Nutrition of Grazing Cattle.”
