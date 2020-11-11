Potential substitutes when you're missing an ingredient

When cooking or baking at home, few things can prove as frustrating as preparing a dish only to realize you’re missing a key item from the ingredients list. Such realizations often force cooks to stop what they’re doing and make emergency trips to a nearby grocery store. That can delay dinner time or make cooks feel rushed when they ultimately return from the store. But what if there was a way to substitute ingredients without risking flavor? Thankfully, there is.
According to AllRecipes.com, cooks can easily make their own ingredient substitutions if they suddenly realize they’re missing an item listed in a recipe and don’t want to run to the store. But many substitutions won’t be direct, meaning 1 tbsp. of a particular ingredient will not always translate to 1 tbsp. of a substitute ingredient. The following substitution guide, courtesy of AllRecipes.com, can help cooks overcome the last-minute surprises regarding missing ingredients.
Ingredient: Allspice
Amount: 1 tsp.
Substitute: 1⁄2 tsp. cinnamon, 1⁄4 tsp. ginger and 1⁄4 tsp. cloves
Ingredient: Baking Powder
Amount: 1 tsp.
Substitute: 1⁄4 tsp. baking soda plus 1⁄2 tsp. of cream tartar OR 1⁄4 tsp. baking soda plus 1⁄2 cup buttermilk (decrease liquid in recipe by 1⁄2 cup)
Ingredient: Bread crumbs
Amount: 1 cup
Substitute: 1 cup cracker crumbs OR 1 cup matzo meal OR 1 cup ground oats
Ingredient: Brown sugar
Amount: I cup, packed
Substitute: 1 cup white sugar plus 1⁄4 cup molasses and decrease the liquid in the recipe by 1⁄4 cup OR 1 cup white sugar OR 11⁄4 cup confectioners’ sugar
Ingredient: Butter (salted)
Amount: 1 cup
Substitute: I cup margarine OR 1 cup shortening plus 1⁄2 tsp. salt OR 7⁄8 cup vegetable oil plus 1⁄2 tsp. salt OR 7⁄8 cup lard plus 1⁄2 tsp. salt
Ingredient: Butter (unsalted)
Amount: 1 cup
Substitute: 1 cup shortening OR 7⁄8 cup vegetable oil OR 7⁄8 cup lard
Ingredient: Cocoa
Amount: 1⁄4 cup
Substitute: 1 1-ounce square unsweetened chocolate
Ingredient: Corn syrup
Amount: 1 cup
Substitute: 11⁄4 cup white sugar plus 1⁄3 cup water OR 1 cup honey OR 1 cup light treacle syrup
Ingredient: Egg
Amount: 1 whole (3 tbsp. or 1.7 ounces)
Substitute: 21⁄2 tbsp. of powdered egg substitute plus 21⁄2 tbsp. water OR 1⁄4 cup liquid egg substitute OR 1⁄4 cup silken tofu pureed OR 3 tbsp. mayonnaise OR half a banana mashed with 1⁄2 tsp. baking powder OR 1 tbsp. powdered flax seed soaked in 3 tbsp. water
Ingredient: Garlic
Amount: 1 clove
Substitute: 1⁄8 tsp. garlic powder OR 1⁄2 tsp. granulated garlic OR 1⁄2 tsp. garlic salt (reduce salt in recipe)
Ingredient: Honey
Amount: 1 cup
Substitute: 11⁄4 cup white sugar plus 1⁄3 cup water OR 1 cup corn syrup OR 1 cup light treacle syrup
Ingredient: Lemon juice
Amount: 1 tsp.
Substitute: 1⁄2 tsp. vinegar OR 1 tsp. white wine OR 1 tsp. lime juice
Ingredient: Lime juice
Amount: 1 tsp.
Substitute: 1 tsp. vinegar OR 1 tsp. white wine OR 1 tsp. lemon juice
Ingredient: Mayonnaise
Amount: 1 cup
Substitute: 1 cup sour cream OR 1 cup plain yogurt
Ingredient: Onion
Amount: 1 cup, chopped
Substitute: 1 cup chopped green onions OR 1 cup chopped shallots OR 1 cup chopped leeks OR 1⁄4 cup dried minced onion OR 1⁄4 cup onion powder
Ingredient: Semisweet chocolate chips
Amount: 1 cup
Substitute: 1 cup chocolate candies OR 1 cup peanut butter or other flavored chips OR 1 cup chopped nuts OR 1 cup chopped dried fruit
Ingredient: Shortening
Amount: 1 cup
Substitute: 1 cup butter OR 1 cup margarine minus 1⁄2 tsp. salt from recipe
Ingredient: Stock — beef or chicken
Amount: 1 cup
Substitute: 1 cube beef or chicken bouillon dissolved in 1 cup water
Ingredient: Vegetable oil (for baking)
Amount: 1 cup
Substitute: 1 cup applesauce OR 1 cup fruit puree
Ingredient: Vegetable oil (for frying)
Amount: 1 cup
Substitute: 1 cup lard OR 1 cup vegetable shortening
