These popcorn balls are easily shaped in a muffin or cupcake pan. Decorate them with your favorite toppings and seasonal sprinkles or candies.
Ingredients
12 cups air-popped popcorn
3 tablespoons unsalted Hiland Butter
1 (10-ounce) package mini marshmallows
1 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla
1/4 teaspoon salt
Toppings:
1 (11-ounce) package caramel candies, unwrapped for melting
1 cup chopped Miller pecans
2 bars Bedre chocolate bars
1/4 cup Hiland heavy cream
Festive cupcake toppings and sprinkles.
Directions
Step 1
Place 12 cups fully popped popcorn into a large mixing bowl.
Step 2
Melt butter in a medium-sized saucepan over low heat. Add the marshmallows, vanilla and salt, stirring until completely melted. Pour over the popcorn and stir until evenly coated. Form popcorn cupcakes into a cupcake mold and insert a 6-inch long skewer into each of them. You will need to work quickly before the marshmallow mixture sets.
Step 3
Melt the caramels in the microwave, stirring every 10 seconds until you have a smooth sauce-like consistency. Dip the base of each of the popcorn cupcakes into the caramel, then dip into the chopped pecans.
Step 4
Heat the chocolate and heavy cream in the microwave, stirring every 10 seconds until it is smooth in texture and pourable. Drizzle over the popcorn cupcakes and garnish with festive sprinkles.
