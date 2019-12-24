Polish Sausage Chowder

Ingredients
2 pkgs. (12 oz each) Bar-S Polish Sausage
2 cups white onion, diced
4 cups red potatoes, scrubbed, diced
1 cup celery, diced4 cups chicken broth
2 cans (14.75 oz each) cream-style corn
1 pint Hiland Half-and-Half
1/2 cup freshly chopped parsley
1 tsp. Head Country Championship Seasoning
1 tsp. dried dill weed
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste.
Directions
Step 1
Slurry, to thicken: 2 tsp. cornstarch, dissolved in water, optional. Slice Polish Sausage in half lengthwise, then cut into 1/2 inch slices. In a large stockpot, lightly brown sausage and onions. Add diced potatoes, celery, and chicken broth; simmer until potatoes are just tender. Stir in corn, half-and-half, parsley, dill, Head Country, salt and pepper to taste; simmer until heated through, about 10 minutes. Thicken if desired, using a slurry, then enjoy!
Step 2
Tip: To thicken any soup, stew, chowder, or gravy, a slurry is all you need! I like to use cornstarch since it will thicken almost instantly. Combine one part cornstarch to two parts cool liquid, such as water or broth; mix well to dissolve any lumps. Slowly add the parts cool liquid, such as water or broth; mix well to dissolve any lumps. Slowly add the slurry to the simmering liquid, stirring constantly. Start with a few tablespoons of the slurry, and proceed with a bit more at a time, until the desired thickness is achieved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.