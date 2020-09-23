Poetry comes in many forms

Philosophy tells us that life can only be lived forwards, but understood backwards. Such is the case with Lamont Hawkins’s just released autobiography, “Raw” (Picador, 2018), which documents his rise from a tough teenager growing up in the seamy projects of New York City to legendary rap icon U-God in the Wu Tang Clan. This is not an autobiography everyone should read, but to dismiss it would be to miss out on understanding the human journey from adolescent street punk (Hawkins was 12 when he first sold drugs) to self-aware adult, from growing up in grinding poverty to being royalty of hip-hop. If you want to understand the thought processes behind crime rhyme that have affected the culture of our country for almost three decades, you want to read Lamont Hawkins.
First and foremost, growing up street poisoned made Hawkins blind to the effects of life in the projects. He saw his first dead body as a toddler. His own 2-year-old son was hit by a stray bullet. But it was also this situation that enabled him to find a talent for words and introduced him to Method Man (named for a Hall and Oates song), Raekwon, and the members of what would become Wu Tang Clan. If poverty is the poison, money is the cure, expressed most clearly in their song CREAM. Throughout it all, Hawkins’s guiding philosophy was always be the best, no matter what you are, and he continues to live up to his word.
Also out in music is classics professor Richard F. Thomas’s small gem, “Why Bob Dylan Matters” (Harper Collins, 2017). As a street poet, Dylan ushered in the 1960s youth culture with his rebel anthems touting social change. Who knew much of Dylan’s writing could be attributable to the Roman poet Virgil? This is the topic of the freshman seminar Thomas has taught at Harvard for the last 12 years. Charting a progression of Dylan’s lyrics through the decades up to his winning the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, Thomas shows us that poetry in its best form captures the enduring human experience, preserving it for all time. In retrospect, Dylan’s subversive lyrics seen tame compared to the change that was to come in music, yet the themes remain eternal.
Some flavor combinations are sheer poetry. Dr. Thomas sends his favorite Italian roasted chicken recipe to delight the Roman poet in all of us.
Pan roasted chicken with rosemary, garlic and wine
1 tbsp. butter
2 tbsp. vegetable oil
3 1/2 lb. chicken, cut into 4 pieces
2 or 3 garlic cloves, peeled
1/2 tsp. dried rosemary leaves
Salt to taste
Freshly ground pepper to taste
1/2 cup dry white wine
1 cup broccoli flowerets
1 cup cauliflower flowerets
Directions
Put the butter and oil in sauté pan over medium high heat. When the butter foam begins to subside, put the chicken quarters in skin side down. Brown chicken well on both sides, then add garlic and rosemary. Cook until the garlic is a pale gold, and add salt, pepper and wine. Let wine simmer briskly for 30 seconds then adjust heat to cook at a slow simmer, and put a lid on the pan, setting it slightly ajar.
Cook until the bird’s thigh feels very tender when prodded with a fork and meat comes easily off the bone, about 20 to 25 minutes per lb., around 1 1/2 hours. If you think you need more liquid after cooking a while, add 1 or 2 tbsp. water. About halfway through cooking, add vegetables.
When done, transfer chicken and vegetables to warm serving platter using a slotted spoon. Tip the pan, spooning off all but a little of the fat. Turn heat to high, boil water away while loosening cooking residue from bottom and sides of pan with a wooden spoon. Pour the delicious pan juices over chicken and serve at once.
Adapted from Marcella Hazan’s Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking.
