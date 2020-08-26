Plum perfect dipping sauce

Ingredients
1 Jar Garden Club Plum Jam
1 tbsp. Garden Club Apple Cider Vinegar
2 Garlic Cloves, Finely Minced
3 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Instant Meat Marinade
1 pkg. Schwab’s Hot dogs
Directions
Step 1
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mixing well. Refrigerate for a few hours before serving to allow flavors to meld.
Step 2
Prepare the Schwab’s Hot dogs on skewers with spiral cut and grilling.
Step 3
Serve with Schwab’s Hot dogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.