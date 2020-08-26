Plum perfect dipping sauce

Ingredients

1 Jar Garden Club Plum Jam

1 tbsp. Garden Club Apple Cider Vinegar

2 Garlic Cloves, Finely Minced

3 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Instant Meat Marinade

1 pkg. Schwab’s Hot dogs

Directions

Step 1

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mixing well. Refrigerate for a few hours before serving to allow flavors to meld.

Step 2

Prepare the Schwab’s Hot dogs on skewers with spiral cut and grilling.

Step 3

Serve with Schwab’s Hot dogs.

Tags

