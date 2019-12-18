Pinecone cheese ball

A cheese ball is one of the most classic holiday appetizers. And who doesn’t love an appetizer that comes together in less than 10 minutes? Put these together ahead of time and pull them out when your guests arrive.
Ingredients
2 packages Hiland cream cheese, softened
8 ounces mild cheddar cheese, finely grated
1 cup Sian’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly
1 tablespoon bread crumbs
Directions
Step 1
Combine the softened cream cheese, cheddar cheese, pepper jelly and bread crumbs. Mix, using a heavy spoon, until fully incorporated. Spoon onto a large piece of plastic wrap, pulling around the cheese mixture to form a pinecone shape. Refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours.
Step 2
Remove from plastic wrap and coat by placing whole almonds in rows, forming the cone scales.
