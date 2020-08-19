Pimiento cheese bacon burgers

This will soon be your new favorite burger. You’ll likely have leftover pimiento cheese, which is great on a sandwich or with crackers.
Ingredients
1 lb. Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese , Grated
1 cup Mayonaise
1 (4 oz.) can Diced Pimientos, Drained
2 tbsp. Dianne’s Hatch Valley Green Chili Sauce and Salad Dressing
1 lb. Ground Sirloin
1 lb. Ground Chuck
1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Cracked Pepper and Sea Salt Seasoning
2 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original Meat Marinade (wet)
6-8 Braum’s Hamburger Buns
1/2 Stick Braum’s Butter, Softened
1/2 lb. Bar-S Bacon
Triple S Farms Green Leaf Lettuce
Sliced Tomatos
Red onion
Directions
Step 1
In a medium bowl, mix together grated cheese, mayonnaise, pimientos and Diane’s sauce. Add more mayonnaise if necessary to make it creamy. Cover, and store in refrigerator.
Step 2
In a large bowl, combine sirloin, chuck and Daddy Hinkle’s. Shape into 6 to 8 patties, and make an indentation with your thumb into each patty.
Step 3
Preheat grill to high. Lower heat to medium-high, and grill burgers 4-6 minutes on each side, depending on how you like your burgers cooked. During last minute of cooking, top each burger with a scoop of pimento cheese. Remove from grill, and set aside.
Step 4
Butter buns and warm on grill then assemble burgers, topping with bacon and garnishes.
