Pimiento cheese bacon burgers

Pimiento Cheese Bacon Burgers. This will soon be your new favorite burger. You’ll likely have leftover pimiento cheese, which is great on a sandwich or with crackers.

Ingredients

1 lb. Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese , Grated

1 cup Mayonaise

1 (4 oz.) can Diced Pimientos, Drained

2 tbsp. Dianne’s Hatch Valley Green Chili Sauce and Salad Dressing

1 lb. Ground Sirloin

1 lb. Ground Chuck

1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Cracked Pepper and Sea Salt Seasoning

2 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original Meat Marinade (wet)

6-8 Braum’s Hamburger Buns

1/2 Stick Braum’s Butter, Softened

1/2 lb. Bar-S Bacon

Triple S Farms Green Leaf Lettuce

Sliced Tomatos

Red onion

Directions

Step 1

In a medium bowl, mix together grated cheese, mayonnaise, pimientos and Diane’s sauce. Add more mayonnaise if necessary to make it creamy. Cover, and store in refrigerator.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine sirloin, chuck and Daddy Hinkle’s. Shape into 6 to 8 patties, and make an indentation with your thumb into each patty.

Step 3

Preheat grill to high. Lower heat to medium-high, and grill burgers 4-6 minutes on each side, depending on how you like your burgers cooked. During last minute of cooking, top each burger with a scoop of pimento cheese. Remove from grill, and set aside.

Step 4

Butter buns and warm on grill then assemble burgers, topping with bacon and garnishes.

Tags

