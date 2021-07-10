My newspaper and I were very fortunate to have a very talented young intern this spring and early summer, Mackenzee E. Crosby.
Two years ago we were honored to have another brilliant young intern, Ashlynd Huffman, who has since made a home and a name for herself at the Stillwater News-Press, where she recently won the coveted Ray Lokey Memorial Award for Excellence in Reporting.
I am very proud for Ashlynd, but I can only take credit for showing her what it might be like to be a journalist: she carved that path herself with hard work and dedication, and she deserved that award as much as any journalist I’ve ever know.
Between Ashlynd, Mackenzee and I, we created some very powerful content. It reminds me of how very important journalism can and should be, and how these young journalists and those like them are picking up where my generation is leaving off as we age out of the profession.
Why is journalism important? If you really don’t know the answer to that question, it might be time for you to watch movies like All the President’s Men, Reds, Spotlight, Zodiac, The Killing Fields, or The Post, all films about real journalists and the obstacles they faced from very powerful institutional forces as they tried to tell critically important stories to the American people.
This brings me to the over-arching point of this column, that young journalists are critical to the promise of journalism’s job as watch dog and guard dog of democracy. After I fade into retirement and Ashlynd and Mackenzee are deep into their careers, who will be the young, hungry, fresh journalists then? Maybe you’re a middle school kid searching for you identity, wanting to tell the stories of others and along the way, tell your own story. Maybe you could be our next intern, our next great news reporter or photographer.
Think about it. Journalism is a high road to the truth.
