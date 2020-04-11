The role of journalists and photographers has never been more critical and, in some ways, has never been more difficult.
Like everyone else trying to make their way through the coronavirus pandemic crisis, I am still on the job. Despite our lives grinding sideways to a halt, people are still mostly glad to see me. The events I am covering these days are full of caution and “social distancing,” a phrase I expect most of us are tired of hearing. Everyone is keeping their distance as recommended, giving up handshakes and hugs, often wearing masks and/or gloves.
Thanks to everyone who greets me when they see me on the street. I am glad to see you, too, I promise.
One role we journalists have to play is as watchdogs and guard dogs of the truth.
A great example of this role happened just this week: A rumor caught fire on social media that a business in Ada had closed. My editor asked me to go by and get a picture if it was true. It turns out that the business was perfectly fine and open for business, though the manager wasn’t particularly happy about the rumors.
I know not everyone believes me when I say we journalists are after the truth. Some people don’t want the truth and have already decided for themselves what’s true and what’s not. I would encourage our readers to help recognize when that happens and at least try to read our newspaper, and newspapers all over the world.
On social media, I am seeing pictures from all over the world of people who do my job, and I know it’s hard work. Someday this crisis will be over, and the visual record of it made by those in my profession will help tell the story of the strife, and eventual victory, we all experience.
In these uncertain times, you can be certain that the army of writers and photojournalists will continue to cover the news for you. We really are all in this together.
