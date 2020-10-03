If you have seen me covering football games this season, chances are you have seen me in my favorite Rona mask, a black one with a picture of a camera and the words, “Photography is Truth.”
I believe that photograph can be used as an expression of truth, and in a world of distorted, corrupted or vacant morals, finding truth is more important than ever.
So when Ada Sunrise Rotary member Jennifer Greenstreet called last month to invite me to join, I didn’t hesitate, both because it is a good way to cultivate a positive relationship with our community, but also because of the “The Four-Way Test,” also called “The Four-Way Test of the things we think, say or do.” The test consists of four maxims meant to foster truth and community...
1. Is it the truth?
2. Is it fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
This concept seems pretty straightforward on the surface, but if you run these four ideas past almost any action – political, social, financial, personal – you will find it challenges some of our deepest assumptions.
I am also a huge supporter of vaccination programs, and Rotary International has been a world leader in the eradication of polio across the globe.
World Polio Day is Oct. 24, and I encourage anyone who wants to help a very good cause to donate.
