Picture This: Who are we?

Have you ever noticed that someone leveling an insult at a group of people will then lean over and say something like, “present company excepted.”
I heard this a lot when I was single. “Men are pigs,” someone would say to me. “Except you, Richard.”
Well, this is happening again. People are saying “the media” is corrupt, is lying to you, is being paid off by whoever.
You see where this is going. I am a member of the media. I know hundreds of people in the media; newspaper, television, radio, magazine, internet, freelance, you name it. None of them are corrupt. None of them are lying to you. None of them are being bought, at least based on their attire.
Almost everyone in the media is trying to do their jobs to the best of their abilities. It’s not an easy job. I’ve always felt that being a photographer was easier than being a writer because pictures don’t lie. I’ve learned over the years that’s not exactly true, though it was harder for pictures to lie before the digital age, the Photoshop age.
Here are a couple of important truisms about the nature of the media.
• Social media is a not a news source. No one on social media is telling you the truth, because that’s not the purpose of social media. When was the last time, for example, you saw a Twitter post that had been proofread by a news editor?
• If you read the news and don’t feel like your ideas are at least sometimes being challenged, you aren’t reading the right news. Nobody learns about the world by plugging their ears and covering their eyes when someone disagrees with them.
• Print media and its internet iterations have a better chance of exploring and explaining the truth than broadcast media simply because radio and television are constrained by time; will it fit in a 90-second spot? I know my broadcast brethren are doing their best, but I think they would agree on this point.
• Don’t stop once you have read an account of an event. Read someone else’s story about the same event. Then read another source. Mix that with some common sense.
I know 2020 was a hard year for us all, and 2021 came out of the gates bitter and angry. I also know that I still nurture a sense of hope for the future. Humanity has the potential for greatness if its members can open their eyes, shelve their anger, and work together.
And as a media member, I promise - promise - to tell you the truth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.