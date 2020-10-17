It felt so good this fall to get out and cover news and sports again.
With the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic chasing us, it was uncertain this summer if we would be able to get out and have lives. In fact, with reports just this week of European cities reinstituting lockdowns, the next few months remain uncertain as well.
But in the past two months, I have covered some of the events that make us who we are: high school sports playoffs, public events, car shows, parades, new businesses opening, and even the occasional rogue chicken.
Despite having to wear masks and stay six feet apart, it's been really good to see and be seen, and to interact, even when it involves the odd indecision of whether to fist bump or elbow bump instead of shaking hands.
I know there are risks connected to being in public right now, but I also know there are social and economic consequences to isolation and quarantine. I hope that we as a community have found a way to balance our activities with our efforts to stay well.
I look forward to the day when the pandemic is a memory, and we can all be together again.
